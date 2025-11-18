There's a bit of symmetry with the Week 12 NFL odds as three games have a spread of a field goal or less, while three contests also have a double-digit NFL line. Amongst the former are Steelers vs. Bears (-3) and Jaguars vs. Cardinals (+2.5), while double-digit favorites to place Week 12 NFL bets on are Seattle (-13) versus Tennessee and Detroit (-10.5) versus the Giants. However, it's a team that isn't even over .500 which is the biggest favorite on the Week 12 NFL schedule.

Baltimore has won four straight to get back into the playoff picture, and they'll host the Jets on Sunday. The Ravens are at -13.5 to use in Week 12 NFL picks, and while double-digit favorites are 10-1 straight up this season, they are just 6-5 ATS. One of those games whose spread falls in between the aforementioned extremes is Chiefs vs. Colts, which has another .500 team in Kansas City as 3.5-point favorites over an 8-2 Colts squad coming off a bye. All of the updated Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top Week 12 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 12 NFL picks is that the Cardinals (+2.5, 47.5) cover at home versus Jacksonville in a Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Arizona is 6-1 ATS versus AFC opponents since 2024, which is the second-best spread record for any team in non-conference matchups. Meanwhile, the Jags are just 1-4 ATS this year outside of Jacksonville, and the takeaways that fueled their early success have nearly dried up. The Jaguars averaged 3.3 takeaways over their first four games but have averaged just 0.8 turnovers forced per game over their last six. Thus, extra offensive possessions for Arizona allow it to take advantage of the Jags' 26th-ranked passing defense, as Jacoby Brissett is projected to have more yards and touchdowns than Trevor Lawrence. With that, the Cardinals cover in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 12 NFL predictions: the Ravens (-13.5, 44.5) cover versus the Jets in well over 50% of simulations. New York is coming off a mini-bye, having played last Thursday, but there's no spread advantage with this rest edge. The Jets are 3-11-1 ATS over their last 15 games when they have a rest advantage over their opponent. Their Sunday opponent, Baltimore, has recently looked like the team most expected them to be all season as the Ravens have allowed just 14.8 points over their last five games. That includes a pair of games versus top-10 scoring offenses, but the team doesn't have to worry about seeing that with the Jets, who rank dead last in passing offense and 25th in scoring. Baltimore covers with points to spare, and the model also says the Over hits in nearly 80% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 12 NFL picks

Week 12 NFL betting odds, lines, live spreads, scores

