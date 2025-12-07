With the four weekday games from last week's holiday slate, your Week 14 NFL predictions should account for the rest advantages that teams have. Games like Bengals vs. Bills (-6), Ravens vs. Steelers (+6), Chiefs vs. Texans (+3.5) and Eagles vs. Chargers (+2.5) all feature teams with multiple days of rest over their opponent. While sportsbooks factored this in when setting the Week 14 NFL odds, having the edge in rest hasn't always been beneficial in regard to NFL spread success. Cincinnati, for example, who played on Thanksgiving Day, is 0-6 ATS over its last six games when it has the rest advantage.

Elsewhere, Seahawks vs. Falcons (+6.5) pits one team, in Seattle, that has the league's best spread record (9-3) versus an Atlanta squad that's comfortable in the role of an underdog. The Falcons have been dogs six times this year, only losing ATS once, though it remains without Drake London (knee). When there's reason to back both teams with Week 14 NFL bets, digging deep into the trends, stats and analysis can it more apparent which side to choose. All of the updated Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top Week 14 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL picks is that the Jets (+3, 41.5) cover at home versus Miami in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Being at home is important to note for the Jets as that means the Dolphins have to leave sunny South Beach for a December game in the Northeast. Tua Tagovailoa is 0-7 all-time in his career when the temperature is 40 degrees or below, and forecasts are calling for a temperature of 34 degrees come Sunday. Additionally, the Jets are 4-1 ATS over their last five games, while Miami has scored just one touchdown in each of its last two games and has zero passing TDs in three of its last four. The model has New York prevailing versus the spread almost 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 14 NFL predictions: the Broncos (-7.5, 40.5) cover versus the Raiders in nearly 60% of simulations. Denver's nine-game win streak is its longest in 13 years, while the Raiders' six-game losing streak is the third-longest active one in the NFL. Speaking of streaks, the Broncos have won each of the last three meetings, while Vegas has also lost versus the spread in each of its last three games this season. The Raiders fired OC Chip Kelly prior to Sunday's loss to the Chargers, and the Vegas went out and produced just 156 total yards, which is the team's second fewest in any game in eight years. With Las Vegas now facing Denver's elite defense, the Broncos win by double-digits, per the model, which also says the Under hits in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 14 NFL picks

