Super Bowl LIX is just over a month away and the playoff excitement is palpable. While the teams are not yet set for the championship game, the location and date have been set for a while.

The Super Bowl backdrop will be Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and what is historically the most-watched television program in America will be played on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The game will kick off at 6:20 p.m. ET.

The week leading up to the Super Bowl will include events in the area, including Opening Night when the AFC and NFC representative meets in front of fans and the media.

The Super Bowl halftime show was announced in September as 17-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar. The logo was revealed shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

New Orleans was originally the host city for last year's Super Bowl, but when the league increased the regular season from 17 to 18 weeks, there was a scheduling conflict. The extra week of play meant the Super Bowl was a week later and conflicted with Mardi Gras.

This will be the 11th Super Bowl hosted in New Orleans, tied for Miami for most hosted by a city and it is the eighth time Caesars Superdome will host the game, extending its record. The first Super Bowl in New Orleans was Super Bowl IV in 1970 and the most recent was in in 2013, Super Bowl XLVII.

TV: Fox

