The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Washington Commanders to begin the 2024 NFL campaign. Looking back to last season, Tampa Bay finished on the right side of .500 at 9-8, and it is hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign with changes felt up and down the roster. Washington, meanwhile, will be fighting an uphill battle after finishing 4-13.

The game is expected to be close with the Buccaneers going off as just a 3-point favorite. They finished the 2023 season with an 11-6 record against the spread. Baker Mayfield returns as starting quarterback, and Tampa Bay has plenty of offensive weapons still on the roster with Rachaad White leading the rushing attack while Mike Evans and Chris Godwin aim to help Mayfield's downfield passing game.

The Commanders welcome a new starting quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic LSU prospect is hoping to lead a season of change for Washington, which has not finished above .500 since 2016 nor won a playoff game since 2005. Free agent signee Austin Ekeler was brought in to serve as an emergency outlet for Daniels and secondary rushing option to Brian Robinson Jr., who returns as the starter.

Where to watch Bucs vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Bucs vs. Commanders spread, odds

Tampa Bay is a 3-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 43.5 points.

Bucs vs. Commanders recent series history

Washington has won three of its last four games against Tampa Bay.