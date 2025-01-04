Compared to where they were 10 years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the sad sacks of the NFC South no more: Instead, they are on the fast track to becoming the division's team of the decade, with yet another opportunity at hand to further entrench the 2020s as one of the greatest periods of sustained success in the history of the franchise.

After their victory in Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay has won the last three NFC South titles in a row and are in position to win a four in a row for the first time in franchise history. All the Buccaneers have to do is beat the New Orleans Saints to clinch the division and earn their fifth-straight playoff spot, and they can also do the same in the event that the Atlanta Falcons also lose to the Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers have put themselves in this position thanks to five wins in their last six games, including a 48-14 rout of Carolina a week ago.

However, a 26-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys that was rife with unforced errors shows that there is still a possibility of the Buccaneers stumbling with the goal in sight. And despite four losses in their last five games, the Saints have proven to be a tough out under interim coach Darren Rizzi and could very well play the role of spoiler by dragging their division adversaries down with them as they bring their 2024 season to a close.

Buccaneers vs. Saints spread, odds

Tampa Bay is a big 14-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 43.5 points.

Buccaneers vs. Saints recent series history

With a 51-27 victory in Week 6, the Buccaneers have now won four out of their last five games against the Saints, flipping what had been the trend of this rivalry over the last several years on its head. Prior to the Buccaneers' current run of success beginning in 2022, the Saints had won four out of five against Tampa Bay from 2020 to 2021 including all four meetings in the regular season.