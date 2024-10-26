In the shadow of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers have managed to gain a foothold in the conference during their first season under coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a week ago, the Chargers had been coming off of a division victory against the Denver Broncos and were poised to really make a statement in primetime, only to end up with a frustrating, letdown loss to the Arizona Cardinals filled with its fair share of inopportune and unforced errors to knock the Bolts back to 3-3.

"Frustrating" doesn't even begin to describe the situation of the New Orleans Saints, a team that has been flailing and hit a new low in their own primetime matchup in Week 7. After losing quarterback Derek Carr to injury and being forced to turn to rookie Spencer Rattler, the Saints have been blown out two weeks in a row and looked particularly lifeless in a 33-10 beatdown at the hands of the Broncos that dropped them to 2-5.

After a hot 2-0 start, in which they outscored opponents 91-29, the Saints have lost five-straight games to put their season -- and perhaps the fate of coach Dennis Allen -- on the brink of the abyss. And if the Saints are to fall, they are to fall from heaven like lightning as they travel to Los Angeles to play a Chargers team looking to prove a point and climb above .500.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Saints



When: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Chargers vs. Saints spread, odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 39.5 points.

Chargers vs. Saints recent series history

New Orleans has won both of its last two games (and four straight overall) against the Chargers, but that past precedent will do little to help the Saints this October given that those victories came with Sean Payton coaching the team. The last time the Chargers beat the Saints was in 2004, when they won, 43-17, in San Diego.