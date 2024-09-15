After both teams crashed and burned in 2023, the Washington Commanders and New York Giants both looked to open their 2024 seasons with efforts to inspire hope and optimism. Unfortunately, that's not what happened, increasing the urgency in one of the NFL's longest-standing division rivalries.

The Commanders host the Giants for their home opener, in what will be rookie quarterback and No. 2-overall pick Jayden Daniels' first game playing in front of his home crowd in Landover, Maryland. While Daniels flashed in Week 1, particularly while running the ball, the Commanders were trounced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 37-20, with a new-look defense under new head coach Dan Quinn being a particular sore point.

For the Giants, meanwhile, everything seemed to go wrong in a 28-6 drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, with arguably the worst game of quarterback Daniel Jones' career putting an exclamation point (as well as a question mark) on a lifeless performance that turned their home crowd in the Meadowlands against them. While Jones is under the gun now more than ever as the Giants' quarterback, the rest of the team is also looking to bounce back from a poor performance -- particularly the much-hyped pass rushing duo of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns, both of whom were no-shows against the Vikings.

Washington is a 1.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 44 points.

Commanders vs. Giants recent series history

Despite the franchise's struggles since 2013, New York has dominated Washington over the past several years. Big Blue has the 6-3-1 advantage in its last 10 against Washington, including a season sweep a year ago. The last time these two teams met, it sparked a three-game winning streak for the Giants with undrafted quarterback and New Jersey local hero Tommy DeVito leading the charge.