In 100 years of New York Giants football, few teams have antagonized Big Blue quite the way their neighbors to the south, the Philadelphia Eagles, have as the perpetual thorn in their side. Which is what makes the latest development in the rivalry so raw, so divisive, and so massively consequential to their first meeting of 2024.

In March, Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley -- once the face of the Giants franchise and one of the 100 Greatest Players in the history of the team -- defected to Philadelphia in free agency, joining the Eagles and crossing enemy lines to become the newest weapon in the arsenal of an already loaded offense. For Barkley, it was a chance to return to his Pennsylvania roots, to join an Eagles team with Super Bowl standards, and to stick it to the Giants after tense negotiations ended without him receiving a new contract to become a Giant for life.

Barkley now returns to the Meadowlands with the 3-2 Eagles to face his old team, a 2-4 Giants squad reeling after a letdown loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and the loss of All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas for the year with a foot injury. And he is also likely to face an angry crowd of partisan Giants fans, ready to let loose their rage towards a fan favorite-turned-turncoat and defend their territory in an NFC East clash that neither team can afford to lose.

Giants vs. Eagles spread, odds

Philadelphia is a 3-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 43 points.

Giants vs. Eagles recent series history

Although Philadelphia has owned the upper hand in this rivalry, having won five of the last six matchups. The Eagles' lone loss in that stretch, a Week 18 defeat that prevented them from winning the NFC East last season.