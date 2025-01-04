What started out with such optimism and hope that the fortunes of the franchise would finally turn is now coming to an end that laments a fate unchanged and promise unfulfilled: Former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will finish his first full season as quarterback of the New York Jets, a season that has seen his team go 4-12 amid the firings both coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Although Rodgers had been hailed as the savior of the Jets franchise when he was traded from Green Bay to New York in 2023, a ruptured Achilles just four snaps into his Jets tenure set the tone for an era that has turned into a colossal disappointment. And with Rodgers turning 41 and his team set to head in a new direction, this weekend may very well be the final time the former Super Bowl champion puts on a Jets uniform -- or even any NFL uniform at all.

Meanwhile, although the Dolphins have had a challenging season of their own at 8-8, they nonetheless still have some hope of making the playoffs. In order to make it to the postseason, the Dolphins must win this game and then hope for a Denver Broncos loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which would give them their third consecutive playoff berth in three seasons under coach Mike McDaniel.

Where to watch Jets vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Jets vs. Dolphins spread, odds

Miami is a 1-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 39 points.

Jets vs. Dolphins recent series history



The Dolphins' Week 14 overtime win over the Jets marked their fourth consecutive victory over their division rivals, and Miami has won eight out of their last nine games against the Jets overall. The Jets' most recent victory over the Dolphins came in October 2022.