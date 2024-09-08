The Caesars Superdome will open the 2024 season with an NFC South divisional matchup, as the New Orleans Saints will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the NFL season. For their own respective reasons, both teams are looking for more in 2024 after the 2023 season was hardly what either wanted.

Amidst years of instability following David Tepper's purchase of the franchise in 2018, the Panthers bottomed out and finished with the worst record in the NFL a year ago at 2-15, and weren't even rewarded with the No. 1 overall pick after they had dealt their first rounder away to the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster trade to move up to No. 1 overall in 2023 to draft quarterback Bryce Young. After a disastrous rookie season, the Panthers have tasked new head coach Dave Canales with putting a better infrastructure around Young to help the former Alabama star succeed in the pros.

Meanwhile, the pressure is on the Saints and head coach Dennis Allen after a disappointing 9-8 season in 2023 that saw the team miss out on the playoffs. The Saints are once again a veteran-heavy team, led on offense by quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara and franchise cornerstones like Cameron Jordan and Marshon Lattimore on defense.

Where to watch Saints vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Saints vs. Panthers spread, odds

New Orleans is currently a 4-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 41.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Saints vs. Panthers recent series history

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Carolina, and swept the season series in 2019, 2020, and 2023. The Panthers, meanwhile, swept the Saints in 2022.