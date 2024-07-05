Last year, Netflix introduced us to "Quarterback," the documentary series that gave us a different kind of look at a handful of NFL quarterbacks, and their lives both on and off the field. This year, Netflix is creating a new sports series titled "Receiver," which will star Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

One player probably everyone would have loved to see featured in this new series is Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, the three-time Super Bowl champion who has already established himself as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. While already famous for being good at football, Kelce saw his name become even more famous after he began dating pop star Taylor Swift.

During a recent appearance on "Bussin' With the Boys," hosted by former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, Kelce revealed he was asked to participate in "Receiver," but declined the opportunity. Why? Well, he's already doing enough in entertainment.

"After [Patrick Mahomes] did it, I did get asked about it," Kelce said, via Pro Football Talk. "I'd rather just play ball, man; I'm already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I'm way over the reality shit, dude. I'm out on that shit."

It would have been interesting to get a behind-the-scenes look at the future Hall of Famer work his craft. Kelce ranks fourth all-time among tight ends in receiving yards with 11,328, and fourth in receptions with 907. However, he ranks first among all tight ends with 71.2 receiving yards per game, first in 1,000-yard campaigns with seven and first in 100-yard receiving games with 37. He's one of the most unique weapons in all of football, but he's not interested in putting more cameras around him at this time.