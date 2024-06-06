The Houston Texans absolutely crushed the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting the eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year with back-to-back picks in quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. Can you imagine what this team will be like if the front office put together another draft masterclass?

The Texans didn't pick in the first round this year, making their first selection at No. 42 overall. That player was Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Anderson says he's been "amazed" by Lassiter early on, and that his SEC background helps him understand what Houston is trying to do as a defense.

"I've been so amazed by him, man," Anderson said, via click2houston.com. "He's been making plays left and right all over the field. He's electric, man. Another young guy that we can't wait to keep seeing grow and stuff like that. And I think he can do great things for this defense and be a part of something special that we have going on here.

"It's just that mentality that you have coming from the SEC. So, he gets it. He knows now is the time. He don't have to wait for nobody. He's not scared to jump up in front of the line. He's not scared to go make plays. That's the type of mentality that he has coming from a place like that, but that's just who he is. And he understands what we're trying to do here."

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is someone who understands defense as a former Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl linebacker that roamed NFL fields for a decade. He also offered high praise for his rookie cornerback.

"What I have seen from Kamari, is a guy that has been locked in since Day One that he has gotten here," Ryans said. "He has done everything we have asked him to do. Kamari is a guy that doesn't make the same mistake twice. He is very competitive, he is making plays, he is an instinctive player."

Lassiter allowed the fourth-lowest completion percentage in the FBS last season at 37%, and didn't give up a single touchdown in 986 career college coverage snaps. His Bulldogs went 42-2 in the 44 games he played in, and won the College Football Playoff National Championship twice.

The rookie could have a chance to make an immediate impact in 2024 opposite of Derek Stingley Jr., but will have to continue to make his case to the coaching staff. Up next is training camp.