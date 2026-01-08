Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot
Denver • CB

Kendall Bohler

player headshot

AFC West Standings

Team Div Overall
DEN
 5-1-0 14-3-0
LAC
 5-1-0 11-6-0
KC
 1-5-0 6-11-0
LV
 1-5-0 3-14-0
Full Standings
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    1 Reason Each Team Will Not Win Super Bowl LX: Denver Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Kyle Long's Super Bowl LX Prediction: Seahawks Beat Broncos in SB XLVIII Rematch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Kyle Long's NFL Playoff Predictions: Divisional & Championship Rounds

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    Broncos Secure the No. 1 Seed in the AFC

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Make The Case: Why The Broncos Can Win Super Bowl LX

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Make The Case: Why The Broncos Can Win The Super Bowl

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Predicting AFC Championship Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Broncos Secure AFC No. 1 Seed, Lock Up Home-Field Advantage

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    Broncos defense makes the play: Ja'Quan McMillian returns interception for TD vs. Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    One Thing AFC West Teams Are Playing For

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    NFL Week 18 Picks: Chargers at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Quick Look At Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings, Presented by Geico

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Kyle Long Shares His Super Bowl Champion

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Broncos 1 Win Away From Capture Top Seed In AFC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Playoff Picture Heading Into The Week 17 Weekend

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Bo Nix Leads Late TD Drive To Take Down Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    The Real Deal in Broncos-Chiefs Matchup: Chris Oladokun

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Broncos Look To Lock Up AFC West In Week 17

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    1 Thing You Are Looking For On Christmas Day

  • Image thumbnail
    11:38

    NFL Week 17 Clinching Scenarios

See All NFL Videos

Top Kendall Bohler News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-0, 195 lbs
Birthplace: Orlando, FL
School: Florida A&M
Experience: R