2026 FIFA World Cup Bracket: Where are teams seeded from the round of 32 and potential opponents?

The 2026 World Cup road to the final is gradually shaping as the 48 teams involved in the tournament are currently playing their last round of the group phase. After the group stage, the tournament will move into the knockout phase, featuring the 32 best teams from the initial round. The field will consist of the 12 group winners, the 12 runners-up, and the eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups. As the last round of games is evolving, let's take a look at the current bracket and who is facing whom as of today:

World Cup group standings, table, schedule: Results for USMNT, Argentina, Brazil and the entire 48-team field James Benge

Current round of 32 bracket

CBS Sports

Round of 32 bracket projection

As of Wednesday, June 24, 9 a.m. ET. The teams in bold have been confirmed.

June 28: South Korea (Group A runner-up) vs. Switzerland (Group B runner-up) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

South Korea (Group A runner-up) vs. Switzerland (Group B runner-up) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood June 29: Brazil (Group C winner) vs. Japan (Group F runner-up) - NRG Stadium, Houston

Brazil (Group C winner) vs. Japan (Group F runner-up) - NRG Stadium, Houston June 29: Germany (Group E winner) vs. Paraguay (Group D third place) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough



vs. Paraguay (Group D third place) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough June 29: Netherlands (Group F winner) vs. Morocco (Group C runner-up) - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico

Netherlands (Group F winner) vs. Morocco (Group C runner-up) - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico June 30: Ivory Coast (Group E runner-up) vs. Norway (Group I runner-up) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Ivory Coast (Group E runner-up) vs. Norway (Group I runner-up) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington June 30: France (Group I winner) vs. Sweden (Group F third place) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

France (Group I winner) vs. Sweden (Group F third place) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 30: Mexico (Group A winner) vs. Scotland (Group C third place) - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

vs. Scotland (Group C third place) - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City July 1: England (Group L winner) vs. Cabo Verde (Group H third place) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

England (Group L winner) vs. Cabo Verde (Group H third place) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 1: Egypt (Group G winner) vs. Czechia (Group A third place) - Lumen Field, Seattle

Egypt (Group G winner) vs. Czechia (Group A third place) - Lumen Field, Seattle July 1: United States (Group D winner) vs. Algeria (Group B third place) - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

vs. Algeria (Group B third place) - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara July 2: Spain (Group H winner) vs. Austria (Group J runner-up) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Spain (Group H winner) vs. Austria (Group J runner-up) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood July 2: Canada (Group B winner) vs. Belgium (Group G third place) - Vancouver Stadium, Vancouver, Canada

Canada (Group B winner) vs. Belgium (Group G third place) - Vancouver Stadium, Vancouver, Canada July 2: Portugal (Group K runner-up) vs. Ghana (Group L runner-up) - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada



Portugal (Group K runner-up) vs. Ghana (Group L runner-up) - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada July 3: Australia (Group D runner-up) vs. Iran (Group G runner-up) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Australia (Group D runner-up) vs. Iran (Group G runner-up) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington July 3: Argentina (Group J winner) vs. Uruguay (Group H runner-up) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

vs. Uruguay (Group H runner-up) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens July 3: Colombia (Group K winner) vs. Croatia (Group L third place) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City