2026 FIFA World Cup Bracket: Where are teams seeded from the round of 32 and potential opponents?

The 2026 World Cup road to the final is gradually shaping as the 48 teams involved in the tournament are currently playing their last round of the group phase. After the group stage, the tournament will move into the knockout phase, featuring the 32 best teams from the initial round. The field will consist of the 12 group winners, the 12 runners-up, and the eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups. As the last round of games is evolving, let's take a look at the current bracket and who is facing whom as of today:
World Cup group standings, table, schedule: Results for USMNT, Argentina, Brazil and the entire 48-team field
James Benge
Current round of 32 bracket
Round of 32 bracket projection
As of Wednesday, June 24, 9 a.m. ET. The teams in bold have been confirmed.
- June 28: South Korea (Group A runner-up) vs. Switzerland (Group B runner-up) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- June 29: Brazil (Group C winner) vs. Japan (Group F runner-up) - NRG Stadium, Houston
- June 29: Germany (Group E winner) vs. Paraguay (Group D third place) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- June 29: Netherlands (Group F winner) vs. Morocco (Group C runner-up) - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico
- June 30: Ivory Coast (Group E runner-up) vs. Norway (Group I runner-up) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- June 30: France (Group I winner) vs. Sweden (Group F third place) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- June 30: Mexico (Group A winner) vs. Scotland (Group C third place) - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
- July 1: England (Group L winner) vs. Cabo Verde (Group H third place) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- July 1: Egypt (Group G winner) vs. Czechia (Group A third place) - Lumen Field, Seattle
- July 1: United States (Group D winner) vs. Algeria (Group B third place) - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
- July 2: Spain (Group H winner) vs. Austria (Group J runner-up) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- July 2: Canada (Group B winner) vs. Belgium (Group G third place) - Vancouver Stadium, Vancouver, Canada
- July 2: Portugal (Group K runner-up) vs. Ghana (Group L runner-up) - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada
- July 3: Australia (Group D runner-up) vs. Iran (Group G runner-up) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- July 3: Argentina (Group J winner) vs. Uruguay (Group H runner-up) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- July 3: Colombia (Group K winner) vs. Croatia (Group L third place) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City