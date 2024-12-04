One of the Premier League's most enduring rivalries resumes on Wednesday night, though in reality meetings between Arsenal and Manchester United have been all too one-sided of late to live up to the lore of this game. Mikel Arteta is chasing a fourth straight league win over the Red Devils, a feat no Arsenal manager has previously managed. With five wins and a draw in their last six league visits to the Emirates Stadium, a point would surely be a good result for United, even if they have started well under Ruben Amorim.

Indeed, winning away this week could have United dreaming of the Champions League places. Arsenal's aim is bigger and they will be looking to keep pace with, or perhaps even gain ground on Liverpool, who kick off 45 minutes earlier against Newcastle United.

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, December 4 | Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, December 4 | : 3:15 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -250; Draw +360; Manchester United +750

Team news

Arsenal: Gabriel's halftime departure from the 5-2 win over West Ham is the greatest cause for concern for Arsenal ahead of United's visit, but as ever Arteta kept all his team news under wraps. "We're going to have a meeting," said the Gunners boss. "We have done a training session, we have monitored and kept a few away from certain activities and after that meeting we will decide if everyone is fit and available and who will start."

That group of players in doubt includes midfielders Mikel Merino (knee) and Thomas Partey (muscular), who continue to be assessed, though the latter was part of the travelling squad at the London Stadium on Saturday. Riccardo Calafiori was also withdrawn as a precaution in that game.

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Manchester United: Yellow cards for Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo in the 4-0 win over Everton mean those two will miss out at the Emirates Stadium. Leny Yoro could come into consideration to replace the former but a first Premier League start of the 19-year-old's career away to Arsenal would be an almighty gamble by Amorim. Luke Shaw has also suffered a "small setback" and with Victor Lindelof a further doubt, could Harry Maguire make his first start under new management?

Whatever the team, their manager knows matches like this will be a serious test."We are going to have difficult moments and we will be found out in some games, I know that," said Amorim. "I know it is really hard to be a Manchester United coach and say these things in press conferences - and we want to win all the time, no matter what - but we know we are in a different point compared to Arsenal. I would like to say different things, but I have to say again, the storm will come."

Possible Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire; Amad, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dalot; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes; Hojlund

Prediction

Amorim has it right. If this game had come right after the international break then United might have had a great chance to prey on Arsenal nerves but the Gunners are in the groove right now. PICK: Arsenal 2, Manchester United 0