After winning last weekend's home game against Getafe, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid have the chance to keep it going away against Athletic Club on Wednesday. After the poor display at Liverpool, things got better over the weekend but will this be the time Real show some consistency? Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 4 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Dec. 4 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Mamés -- Bilbao, Spain

: San Mamés -- Bilbao, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Athletic Club +210; Draw +250; Real Madrid +120

Team news

Athletic Club: While midfielder Ander Herrera won't be part of Wednesday's clash after picking up a hamstring injury while his teammate Benat Prados will likely be back in the starting eleven after serving a one-game suspension over the weekend.



Potential Athletic Club XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Prados; Inaki Williams, Sancet, Nico Williams; Djalo

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti can be more positive as some players are finally back from their injuries while both Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior are still out injured and won't be back in the short term.



Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Modric, Valverde, Bellingham, Guler; Rodrygo, Mbappe.

Prediction

It won't definitely be an easy one for Real Madrid after some disappointing results, but FC Barcelona's poor results make things look better in the Spanish La Liga for the team coached by Ancelotti. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Athletic Club 1.