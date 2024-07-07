While Euro 2024 is approaching the end of the tournament with the final set this Sunday in Berlin, there are some players who will play in the semifinals that might also become ones to watch in the upcoming weeks of the summer transfer window. Let's take a look at the five players that might move this summer right after the end (if not before) the tournament, some of which have really helped themselves with their displays in Germany.

Joshua Zirkzee -- Netherlands and Bologna

One of the hottest names of the summer. The talented Dutch striker was called right before the start of the tournament due to the injury of Brian Brobbey and didn't play much, but he's still one of the names to watch. Bologna can't do much considering the €40 million release clause in the contract, and multiple clubs already approached the player's camp to sign him. AC Milan were in advanced talks even before Euro 2024 but then talks slowed down due the commissions requested by the agents of the player, and Manchester United are now the frontrunners to sign him after agreeing personal terms. It looks like now it's just a matter of waiting for the player to end the tournament with Netherlands and then he will likely sign with the English side as the Red Devils are now in talks with Bologna to finalize the deal, per The Athletic.

Teams showing interest: Manchester United, AC Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Arsenal

Alvaro Morata -- Spain and Atletico de Madrid

Another striker who might leave his club. Alvaro Morata is now on the radar of AC Milan to become their new striker after the exit of Olivier Giroud, who joined LAFC this summer. The current Atletico de Madrid player, despite his initial desire to stay in Spain, now sees AC Milan now willing to trigger the €13 million release clause and are now working to convince the player to join Italian Serie A football again after he played with Juventus from 2014 to 2016 and also from 2020 to 2022. According to Sky Italy, RedBird advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic is personally working to convince the player to join the Rossoneri this summer.

Teams showing interest: AC Milan, AS Roma

Robin Le Normand -- Spain and Real Sociedad

While Morata might leave Atletico de Madrid this summer, Robin Le Normand is expected to join the side coached by Diego Simeone in the next days or weeks. Real Sociedad and Atletico already agreed on a deal for a potential €30 million fee, according to multiple reports. Le Normand will join the Colchoneros after the Euros as he will have to sign his long-term deal with the new club after undergoing the medicals. It's all set: Le Normand will be a new Atletico de Madrid player.

Teams showing interest: Atletico de Madrid

Xavi Simons -- Netherlands, PSG

One of the talents of this summer will likely leave PSG on loan again. Xavi Simons will decide his future after the Euros but PSG's plan has been clear for a while and consider Simons a key player for the future. This is why they are only considering to loan him out according to Fabrizio Romano. Both Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are working to sign him on loan from the French giants this summer, but the final decision will only arrive after the end of his tournament with the Netherlands.

Teams showing interest: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, FC Barcelona

Theo Hernandez -- France, AC Milan

There is a bit of uncertainty around the future of AC Milan left back Theo Hernandez, who has a contract running until the summer of 2026 as of now. The Italian side always denied a possible move of the French international, as also Ibrahimovic considered him as one of the players to build around. However, the same player said that he "doesn't know what will happen" in the near future this summer and created some noise among the fans about a possible departure. There are no concrete talks right now for him to leave, but reports suggest that Bayern Munich might be interested to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.

Teams showing interest: Bayern Munich