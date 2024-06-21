Georgia will meet Czechia for their second game of the UEFA Euro 2024 after the two sides lost their opening games against Turkiye and Portugal and now have their last chance to hope for a spot in the Round of 16 of the tournament. Georgia will later play their last clash of the group stage against Portugal on Wednesday, while Czechia will meet Turkiye in the last match. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 22 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 22 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Volksparkstadion -- Hamburg, Germany

Volksparkstadion -- Hamburg, TV: No | Stream: Fubo Sports (try for free)

No | Fubo Sports (try for free) Odds: Georgia +390; Draw +285; Czechia -140

Team news

Georgia: Despite losing against Turkiye, Georgia had a good performance and coach Willy Sagnol is not expected to make changes in his team for the upcoming game against Czechia with Napoli star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia expected to lead the attacking line in the key game that will determine Georgia's future in the tournament.

Possible Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia; Kakabadze, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili, Chakvetadze, Tsitaishvili; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

Czechia: Same as Georgia, Czechia are also not expected to make changes after losing to Portugal in their opening game with Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick to play as central striker on Saturday.

Possible Czechia XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Soucek, Coufal, Barak, Provod, Doudera; Chytil, Schick.

Group F

POS. TEAM W D L GD PTS. 1 Turkiye 1 0 0 2 3 2 Portugal 1 0 0 1 3 3 Czechia 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Georgia 0 0 1 -2 0



June 18

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1



June 22

Georgia vs. Czechia, 9 a.m. on Fubo (try for free)

Turkiye vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on Fox

June 26

Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox

Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1

Prediction

Despite the good performance delivered in their opening game, this time Czechia are the favourites and should win their first game of the tournament. Pick: Czechia 1, Georgia 0.