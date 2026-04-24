It's almost time for another celebration. Inter are now one step away from winning the 2025-26 Serie A title, as the Nerazzurri are only a few points away from their 21st Scudetto in the history of the club. After a bitterly disappointing 2024–25 campaign, culminating in a 5–0 Champions League final defeat to PSG and a Serie A title slipping away on the final matchday, Inter now have their sights set on redemption, with fans eager to flood the streets of Milan in celebration once again. The Italian giants decided to replace Inzaghi with a young manager in Cristian Chivu, who will become the second-ever coach to win the Scudetto at Inter both as a player and as a coach, since he was also part of the unforgettable squad that in 2010 won the Champions League and the Treble under Jose Mourinho. Let's take a look at when Inter can officially clinch the title:

Schedule

Upcoming fixtures:

Torino vs. Inter - Sunday, April 26, 12 p.m.

Inter vs Parma - Sunday, May 3, 2:45 p.m.

Lazio vs. Inter - Saturday, May 9, 12 p.m.

Inter vs. Hellas Verona - May 16/17 - timings TBA

Bologna vs. Inter - May 23/24 - timings TBA

How can Inter clinch the title this weekend?

There are two possible title-winning scenarios for Inter this weekend.

Chivu's team can win the title this weekend if they win against Torino, Napoli either draw or lose to Cremonese on Friday, and AC Milan fail to beat Juventus on Sunday. If Inter draw against Torino, the title scenario still holds if both Napoli and Milan lose against Cremonese and Juventus, respectively.

How can Inter clinch it next week?

If it doesn't happen this weekend, Inter can celebrate in front of their own fans against Parma on May 3, with their destiny in their own hands. Assuming a win against Torino this week, one point would be enough for them next week at San Siro, but it might also happen before. In fact, Napoli face Como away on Saturday, with Milan visiting Sassuolo on Sunday. Both play before Inter. If they both lose, the Nerazzurri would be crowned champions before playing against Parma.

When will they celebrate it?

The official celebrations will happen at the last home match of the season, against Hellas Verona on the weekend of the 16th and 17th of May. While fans will surely pour into the streets of Milan as soon as the title is officially secured, the formal trophy ceremony will only take place during the final home game, scheduled a few days after the Coppa Italia final. Inter will face Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on May 13, with the chance to add another piece of silverware and celebrate it with their fans in what would be an incredible success for the team and the club.