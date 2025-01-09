Could a reunion be in the cards at Inter Miami? Al-Hilal star Neymar has already spoken about wanting to play with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during the Globe Soccer Awards, and Suarez added fuel to the fire during MLS Media Day. After Leonardo Campana and Diego Gomez departed the Miami attack already this winter, there's plenty of space to fill alongside Suarez and Messi which is why if a reunion were to happen, this could be the time for that.

"Everyone knows what we generate when we play together. We are at a different age but we are very excited to be able to be together again," Suarez said.

That's not only being open to Miami adding Neymar but the Uruguayan almost encouraged it. Together, the trio secured Barcelona's second ever treble during the 2014-15 season. Overall securing nine total trophies in their time together and scoring 363 goals between them, it's one of the most devastating trios ever seen in global soccer.

While times have changed and all three payers are much older, Inter Miami are always down for a Barcelona reunion. Now coached by Javier Mascherano, the Herons already have Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Messi, and Suarez from that team, so adding Neymar would align with their transfer strategy to date. It would also be the most risky addition to that squad that they could make as well.

"We cannot talk about Ney because we have nothinga bout him," Mascherano said about the Neymar rumors. "Obviously, Ney is a great player, everyone or every coach in the world wants him but at the moment, you know the rules, the MLS rules about the salary cap. So, for us in this moment. it's impossible..."

The Inter Miami manager was very careful with his words but even by MLS standards, if Miami chose the path allowing them to add three designated players, there's a way to get Neymar in but they've also been shrewd about who receives those contracts. Messi and Busquets are the only Designated Players currently on the roster as even Suarez isn't one at the moment. Managing that has allowed Miami to make the salary cap go further than most teams and if a situation exists where Neymar wouldn't occupy one of those spots, that's where things could accelerate.

Neymar hasn't played consistently since picking up a knee injury with Al-Hilal in 2023. He did return this season coming off of the bench twice before then picking up a hamstring injury that has sidelined the 32-year-old since November. If he were to join Miami, he'd need to show that he's fully healthy and able to contribute. There's also the issue of his expensive contract in Saudi Arabia. While Miami do have an open Designated Player spot, Neymar's injury history would make that a bit too much of a risk.

When both he and members of the team are open to a reunion and MLS rules would allow it, this is the time for the Herons to get it done, so this could be something to watch while the transfer window is open.