Netherlands and Austria meet at the Olympiastadion in Berlin for their last tie of the group phase. The side coached by Ronald Koeman won the opening game against Poland but then drew against France last Friday, while Ralf Rangnick lost to France before winning the second game of the group against Poland. This tie will likely decide at least one spot for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2024. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, June 25 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Olympiastadion -- Berlin, Germany

Olympiastadion -- Berlin, TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Netherlands +115; Draw +275; Austria +215

Team news

Netherlands: Koeman is not expected to make changes against Austria after the positive start of the tournament, as the Dutch also recovered striker Brian Brobbey in their last game against France, but he's not expected to start, as Memphis Depay will lead the attacking line alongside Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo.

Possible Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Austria: Same as their opponents, Austria should stick with their starting lineup, even if Inter striker Marko Arnautovic could become an option as a starter after his positive game against Poland when he assisted and scored one in Berlin.

Possible Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch.

Group D

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 France 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Austria 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Poland 2 0 0 2 2 5 0

June 25

Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox

Prediction

Austria were one of the surprises of the start of Euro 2024 after losing only 1-0 to France and then winning their key clash against Poland. Pick: Netherlands 1, Austria 1.