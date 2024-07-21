The Western Conference of the USL Championship will see quite a clash as Oakland Roots and Sacramento Republic meet on Sunday. Sitting in second and third place in the conference, not only is it going to be an impressive clash on the pitch but it will also showcase one of the best kits that USL has to offer.

A Northern California rivalry, Sacramento will look to get revenge after dropping their last meeting at home to the Roots. It was Oakland's first win against Sacramento since 2021 and an important one that helped the Roots move up the table.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, July 21 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Sunday, July 21 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Pioneer Stadium -- Hayward, California

: Pioneer Stadium -- Hayward, California TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Oakland Roots +185; Draw +200; Sacramento Republic +145

Storylines

Oakland Roots: Dropping a surprising match to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, this is a good time for the Roots to get back on track. Founded in 2018, the Roots have quickly become an iconic brand in American soccer while also having people in the ownership group such as Marshawn Lynch, Jason Kidd and G-Eazy.

Sacramento Republic: Most well known for their U.S. Open Cup success, Sacramento got as far as the final before falling to Orlando City SC in 2022. As the talent gap between Major League Soccer and USL changes, Sacramento have been one of the teams to take advantage of that. They've been one of the most successful road teams in the USL Championship this season so despite stepping into a hostile environment, they'll have a plan.

Prediction

Sacramento will continue their undefeated run on the road picking up all three points in Oakland. Pick: Oakland Roots 1, Sacramento Republic 2