On Saturday, March 9 the USL Championship season kicks off and while it will be an exciting affair, before that it's important to get caught up to speed on all the new jerseys around the league. While not all teams have released their new threads, it's a time that new fans of the league can get into a team based on the logo or their jerseys. The CBS Sports staff has combined to determine what the best of the best are.
Not all teams have released their 2024 kits yet so for Colorado, Louisville, Tulsa, Detroit, and Monterrey, 2023 kits were used until released. Let's see what the staff thought of each team:
New Mexico United
Arguably the best yellow kit of the bunch, New Mexico took a classic kit and turned it into a one-of-a-kind look by picking two colors rarely seen together (and so outstandingly) on a kit -- bright yellow and light blue. The piping on the sleeves and collar is also a fantastic touch.
Orange County SC
Introducing: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐊𝐢𝐭. 🍊🛣️
Taking the county everywhere we go, because everything we do is #ForCounty.
Grab your kit! ➡️ https://t.co/DpKOYoCnZ2 pic.twitter.com/RKiZOfE9Wi
Orange County's look is potentially the most original of the bunch and is full of nods to their home with an aesthetically pleasing look at the map and the bright pop of orange on the black background.
Loudoun United FC
Loudoun's black kits feel like a unique refresh of a classic look, while their red-and-whites offer a strong geometric pattern that just pops.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Pittsburgh gets credit for strong utilization of a surprisingly uncommon color combination -- bright yellow and light gray -- as well as integrating a local landmark in a way that few other kits ever have.
Oakland Roots SC
Potentially an away kit that doesn't play as well alone, the concept of Oakland's home and away combination is what makes this great. Just a wonderful use of colors here.
Monterrey Bay
*This team's jersey is from last season as not all club jerseys have been released. This will be updated once released.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘭, 𝘚𝘬𝘪𝘭𝘭, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦 | the 𝙇𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙁𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙧
⚫️🟡 | #DefendThe831
==
🎥 Gillie Winslow Videos
🎶 @DJBADDJ w/the MBFC custom track@USLChampionship @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/EPfPcV8reN
While Monterrey Bay will get a few points for originality with their home kits, their away looks are sneakily nice. The polka dot detail is distinct to make the kit stand out but subtle enough to not overpower things.
North Carolina FC
The white-and-maroon kit is a surprisingly original one -- the light gold pattern feels like a new look despite fitting into a template and easily rises above many average and downright boring kits in this group. The blue-and-black is a distinct interpretation of a classic look, and the two kits together do a nice job of telling the club's color story.
FC Tulsa
*This team's jersey is from last season as not all club jerseys have been released. This will be updated once released.
Get your 𝗞𝗜𝗧𝗦 with 𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗘 𝟲𝟲 🚗
Our new 2023 Route 66 Kits are available now for purchase! Shop yours today 🛍#ForTulsa | #GassedUp⛽️
The designs offer nothing new, but the black and light teal color combination at least ensures a classic aesthetic can still look sharp. The white kit is a little too subtle, though, with the very limited use of light teal and gold.
Birmingham Legion FC
While this is a simple away jersey, few teams in soccer use gold as a primary color and not only did Birmingham do that but they did it well. Taking advantage of one of the best logos in soccer, this comes together well.
Louisville City FC
*This team's jersey is from last season as not all club jerseys have been released. This will be updated once released.
It's game time 😈
Introducing our 2023 home and away kits 🎥 pic.twitter.com/S60RiL0oE7
A striped kit is nothing new in soccer, but a rich shade of purple paired with black goes a long way in making it seem more original than it actually is.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
There are few iconic looks in American soccer and Tampa Bay is one of the teams to have one with their green and yellow hoops. Moving back to the arms this year, it's a good refresh as they enter a new era under Robbie Neilson.
Indy Eleven
Incorporating your logo into your jersey is great. Under Armour has returned to the game with a simple and effective concept in Indianapolis.
Charleston Battery
They don't feel like the most modern kits but there's something classic about them and they complement each other nicely.
Phoenix Rising FC
A plain black kit and a plain red kit only get points because neither are a plain white kit.
Sacramento Republic FC
As a combination of jerseys that build on each other, this is great, but as solo concepts, they leave much to be desired. This is a good example of the bar being raised all around the league, and as a result, it knocks down these.
Rhode Island FC
For a new team, getting your identity right is critical and Rhode Island did an amazing job on their logo but didn't push the envelope on their jersey to match. Both of these are fine, they just could be better.
Miami FC
Great usage of color and then the addition of the collar which needs to be on more American jerseys. Having a distinct home and away jersey doesn't mean that you have to use a white base to avoid clashing.
El Paso Locomotive FC
Though the navy kit offers something in terms of design, it looks more like a random training top than a kit, but at least it's better than a plain white kit (and no, that small detail on the collar does not change things).
Colorado Springs FC
*This team's jersey is from last season as not all club jerseys have been released. This will be updated once released.
KIT SZN 👀
It's here, and it's 🔥
Grab yours today: https://t.co/gJ764c6qo1#mycitymyteam #SwitchbacksFC pic.twitter.com/FgOqEWSThl
It's an A for effort for Colorado Springs, but they aren't scoring as many points for execution. The mountain design shows promise but there's no doubt it could actually look better, while the paint splatter leaves a lot to be desired.
Hartford Athletic
There's something promising developing with the blue and white stripes at the top, but the fact that it looks like the printer ran out of ink before finishing the job does not make for a great design.
Las Vegas Lights FC
It is very hard to make a classic white kit, and here's another example why. This look is as uninspiring as it gets and leaves no lasting impact whatsoever.
Detroit City FC
*This team's jersey is from last season as not all club jerseys have been released. This will be updated once released.
A closer look at our 2023 kits - available on March 11 online and in our Capitol Park and at @CityClubhouse locations!
Check out the 🧵for a look at each kit and then let us know which one you're excited to see on the pitch!#DCTID pic.twitter.com/QHio20LJAM
Detroit has nice details on their red kit but falling into the white shirt brigade isn't great. They're saved by the burgundy trim on the white kit and Detroit skyline to add slight flair to it.
Memphis 901 FC
It feels like Memphis went to wash their jersey and used too much bleach in the process. The gradient is a good idea but when a crest is colorful enough to have used blue, yellow, or red to do it, this feels like an opportunity missed.
San Antonio FC
Knocking San Antonio down the ranks made my heart hurt but a stripe down a white shirt doesn't make a great jersey. Their Newcastle-inspired look is better but not enough to push their overall average.
Overall rankings
|Ranking
|Team
|1
|Oakland Roots SC
|2
|New Mexico United
|3
|Loudoun United FC
|4
|Louisville City FC
|5
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|6
|North Carolina FC
|7
|Miami FC
|8
|Birmingham Legion FC
|9
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|10
|Indy Eleven
|11
|Charleston Battery
|12
|Colorado Springs FC
|13
|Phoenix Rising FC
|14
|Sacramento Republic FC
|15
|Orange County SC
|16
|FC Tulsa
|17
|Rhode Island FC
|18
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|19
|Detroit City SC
|20
|Monterrey Bay FC
|21
|San Antonio FC
|22
|Hartford Athletic
|23
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|24
|Memphis 901 FC
Staff rankings
|Place
|Chuck Booth
|Pardeep Cattry
|James Benge
|1
|Birmingham Legion FC
|New Mexico United
|New Mexico United
|2
|Loudoun United FC
|Oakland Roots SC
|Loudoun United FC
|3
|Oakland Roots SC
|Indy Eleven
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|4
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|Louisville City FC
|Birmingham Legion FC
|5
|North Carolina FC
|Colorado Springs FC
|Oakland Roots SC
|6
|Louisville City FC
|Miami FC
|Louisville City FC
|7
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|North Carolina FC
|North Carolina FC
|8
|Charleston Battery
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Miami FC
|9
|Indy Eleven
|Loudoun United FC
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|10
|New Mexico United
|Orange County SC
|Charleston Battery
|11
|Miami FC
|FC Tulsa
|Phoenix Rising FC
|12
|Phoenix Rising FC
|Charleston Battery
|Colorado Springs FC
|13
|Colorado Springs FC
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|14
|Sacramento Republic FC
|San Antonio FC
|Indy Eleven
|15
|Orange County SC
|Monterrey Bay FC
|Detroit City SC
|16
|Monterrey Bay FC
|Sacramento Republic FC
|Rhode Island FC
|17
|Rhode Island FC
|Hartford Athletic
|Sacramento Republic FC
|18
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|Phoenix Rising FC
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|19
|Detroit City SC
|Detroit City SC
|Hartford Athletic
|20
|FC Tulsa
|Rhode Island FC
|San Antonio FC
|21
|San Antonio FC
|Birmingham Legion FC
|FC Tulsa
|22
|Hartford Athletic
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|Monterrey Bay FC
|23
|Memphis 901 FC
|Memphis 901 FC
|Memphis 901 FC
|24
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|Orange County SC