On Saturday, March 9 the USL Championship season kicks off and while it will be an exciting affair, before that it's important to get caught up to speed on all the new jerseys around the league. While not all teams have released their new threads, it's a time that new fans of the league can get into a team based on the logo or their jerseys. The CBS Sports staff has combined to determine what the best of the best are.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Not all teams have released their 2024 kits yet so for Colorado, Louisville, Tulsa, Detroit, and Monterrey, 2023 kits were used until released. Let's see what the staff thought of each team:

New Mexico United

New Mexico United away jersey USL Championship

Arguably the best yellow kit of the bunch, New Mexico took a classic kit and turned it into a one-of-a-kind look by picking two colors rarely seen together (and so outstandingly) on a kit -- bright yellow and light blue. The piping on the sleeves and collar is also a fantastic touch.

Orange County SC

Orange County's look is potentially the most original of the bunch and is full of nods to their home with an aesthetically pleasing look at the map and the bright pop of orange on the black background.

Loudoun United FC

USL Championship

Loudoun's black kits feel like a unique refresh of a classic look, while their red-and-whites offer a strong geometric pattern that just pops.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

USL Championship

Pittsburgh gets credit for strong utilization of a surprisingly uncommon color combination -- bright yellow and light gray -- as well as integrating a local landmark in a way that few other kits ever have.

Oakland Roots SC

USL Championship

Potentially an away kit that doesn't play as well alone, the concept of Oakland's home and away combination is what makes this great. Just a wonderful use of colors here.

Monterrey Bay

*This team's jersey is from last season as not all club jerseys have been released. This will be updated once released.

While Monterrey Bay will get a few points for originality with their home kits, their away looks are sneakily nice. The polka dot detail is distinct to make the kit stand out but subtle enough to not overpower things.

North Carolina FC

USL Championship

The white-and-maroon kit is a surprisingly original one -- the light gold pattern feels like a new look despite fitting into a template and easily rises above many average and downright boring kits in this group. The blue-and-black is a distinct interpretation of a classic look, and the two kits together do a nice job of telling the club's color story.

FC Tulsa

*This team's jersey is from last season as not all club jerseys have been released. This will be updated once released.

The designs offer nothing new, but the black and light teal color combination at least ensures a classic aesthetic can still look sharp. The white kit is a little too subtle, though, with the very limited use of light teal and gold.

Birmingham Legion FC

Birmingham Legion away jersey USL Championship

While this is a simple away jersey, few teams in soccer use gold as a primary color and not only did Birmingham do that but they did it well. Taking advantage of one of the best logos in soccer, this comes together well.

Louisville City FC

*This team's jersey is from last season as not all club jerseys have been released. This will be updated once released.

A striped kit is nothing new in soccer, but a rich shade of purple paired with black goes a long way in making it seem more original than it actually is.

Tampa Bay Rowdies

USL Championship

There are few iconic looks in American soccer and Tampa Bay is one of the teams to have one with their green and yellow hoops. Moving back to the arms this year, it's a good refresh as they enter a new era under Robbie Neilson.

Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven home jersey USL Championship

Incorporating your logo into your jersey is great. Under Armour has returned to the game with a simple and effective concept in Indianapolis.

Charleston Battery

USL Championship

They don't feel like the most modern kits but there's something classic about them and they complement each other nicely.

Phoenix Rising FC

US USL Championship

A plain black kit and a plain red kit only get points because neither are a plain white kit.

Sacramento Republic FC

USL Championship

As a combination of jerseys that build on each other, this is great, but as solo concepts, they leave much to be desired. This is a good example of the bar being raised all around the league, and as a result, it knocks down these.

Rhode Island FC

USL Championship

For a new team, getting your identity right is critical and Rhode Island did an amazing job on their logo but didn't push the envelope on their jersey to match. Both of these are fine, they just could be better.

Miami FC

USL Championship

Great usage of color and then the addition of the collar which needs to be on more American jerseys. Having a distinct home and away jersey doesn't mean that you have to use a white base to avoid clashing.

El Paso Locomotive FC

USL Championship

Though the navy kit offers something in terms of design, it looks more like a random training top than a kit, but at least it's better than a plain white kit (and no, that small detail on the collar does not change things).

Colorado Springs FC

*This team's jersey is from last season as not all club jerseys have been released. This will be updated once released.

It's an A for effort for Colorado Springs, but they aren't scoring as many points for execution. The mountain design shows promise but there's no doubt it could actually look better, while the paint splatter leaves a lot to be desired.

Hartford Athletic

Hartford Athletic away jersey USL Championship

There's something promising developing with the blue and white stripes at the top, but the fact that it looks like the printer ran out of ink before finishing the job does not make for a great design.

Las Vegas Lights FC

Las Vegas Lights away jersey USL Championship

It is very hard to make a classic white kit, and here's another example why. This look is as uninspiring as it gets and leaves no lasting impact whatsoever.

Detroit City FC

*This team's jersey is from last season as not all club jerseys have been released. This will be updated once released.

Detroit has nice details on their red kit but falling into the white shirt brigade isn't great. They're saved by the burgundy trim on the white kit and Detroit skyline to add slight flair to it.

Memphis 901 FC

Memphis 901 FC away jersey USL Championship

It feels like Memphis went to wash their jersey and used too much bleach in the process. The gradient is a good idea but when a crest is colorful enough to have used blue, yellow, or red to do it, this feels like an opportunity missed.

San Antonio FC

USL Championship

Knocking San Antonio down the ranks made my heart hurt but a stripe down a white shirt doesn't make a great jersey. Their Newcastle-inspired look is better but not enough to push their overall average.

Overall rankings

Ranking Team 1 Oakland Roots SC 2 New Mexico United 3 Loudoun United FC 4 Louisville City FC 5 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 6 North Carolina FC 7 Miami FC 8 Birmingham Legion FC 9 Tampa Bay Rowdies 10 Indy Eleven 11 Charleston Battery 12 Colorado Springs FC 13 Phoenix Rising FC 14 Sacramento Republic FC 15 Orange County SC 16 FC Tulsa 17 Rhode Island FC 18 El Paso Locomotive FC 19 Detroit City SC 20 Monterrey Bay FC 21 San Antonio FC 22 Hartford Athletic 23 Las Vegas Lights FC 24 Memphis 901 FC

Staff rankings