Portugal will face Slovenia on Monday in the round of 16 of UEFA Euro 2024 and the winner of the tie will face the winner of the France vs. Belgium match which kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET. Portugal were winners of Group F after compiling six points through three games. Meanwhile, Slovenia finished third in Group C after recording three points and a zero-goal differential. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, July 1 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Monday, July 1 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Frankfurt Arena -- Frankfurt, Germany



Frankfurt Arena -- Frankfurt, TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Portugal -300; Draw +380; Slovenia +1000

Team news

Portugal: There are no suspensions or injuries for Portugal and Roberto Martinez is expected to start all the main names on the roster, including Cristiano Ronaldo who is expected to lead the attack alongside Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao.

Possible Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha; B. Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.

Slovenia: Slovenia will have to deal with the absence of full back Erik Janza, who is suspended and will be replaced by Jure Balkovec on the left side of the defense. Striker Benjamin Sesko, who is still looking for his first goal of the tournament, will start in the attack.

Possible Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland 0, Italy 2.

Germany 2, Denmark 0.



Sunday, June 30

England 2, Slovakia 1 (AET).

Spain 4, Georgia 1.



Monday, July 1

France vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on FS1

Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox



Tuesday, July 2

Romania vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on FS1

Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

Prediction

Roberto Martinez's side are expected to make it through in the first game of the knockout stages and will likely face France in the quarter final. Pick: Portugal 2, Slovenia 1.