The 2025-26 Serie A season is nearing the home stretch in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season, but it's Inter who are close to winning the Serie A crown this season, while other teams such as AC Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the awaited Como home game against Napoli on Saturday. Elsewhere, Inter are one step away from winning their 21st Serie A title. Here's what to know.

How can Inter clinch the title this weekend?

There are two possible title-winning scenarios for Inter this weekend.

Chivu's team can win the title this weekend if they win against Parma The Nerazzurri can also win it before playing the game against Parma if Napoli lose against Como on Saturday and AC Milan don't win against Sassuolo on Sunday at 3 p.m.

When will Inter clinch the Serie A title? Scenarios, possible dates, planned celebrations Francesco Porzio

When will they celebrate it?

The official celebrations will happen at the last home match of the season, against Hellas Verona on the weekend of the 16th and 17th of May. While fans will surely pour into the streets of Milan as soon as the title is officially secured, the formal trophy ceremony will only take place during the final home game, scheduled a few days after the Coppa Italia final. Inter will face Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on May 13, with the chance to add another piece of silverware and celebrate it with their fans in what would be an incredible success for the team and the club.

How to watch Como vs. Napoli, odds

Date : Saturday, May 2 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 2 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Sinigaglia -- Como

: Stadio Sinigaglia -- Como Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Como +125; Draw +220; Napoli +223

How to watch Serie A Matchday 35

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, May 1

Pisa vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, May 2

Udinese vs. Torino, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. Napoli, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, May 3

Bologna vs. Cagliari, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. AC Milan, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Hellas Verona, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Parma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, May 4

Cremonese vs. Lazio, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)