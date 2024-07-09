Spain and France are set to meet in Munich on Tuesday in the first of UEFA Euro 2024's two semifinals. One of these two European giants are just one game away from a place in the Berlin final. La Roja have a 100% winning record so far although they needed extra time to see off hosts Germany while Les Bleus are the strongest defensive side in this year's edition having conceded just once and seeing off Portugal on penalties. There's a real argument that these are the Euro's two strongest teams going up against each other to face England or the Netherlands who will face off on Wednesday.

A 2-1 win over the Germans was enough for the the Spanish to book their final four berth thanks to Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino goals either side of Florian Wirtz's equalizer. Luis de la Fuente's men are the only side to have won all five games so far and no team in Euro history has done six wins in a single edition or even six consecutive wins. Possession is of less importance than before for Spain and their win rate is at 15 from 19 games under De la Fuente which is impressive. Four of five Euro semis have ended in victory for La Roja, but penalties did see them eliminated by Italy at this stage in 2020 but a fifth continental final could now await.

France are chasing a fourth Euro final but only the second one played outside of their homeland. Didier Deschamps engineered the 2016 run which ended in defeat to Portugal and he will be keen to avenge that having now seen off the Portuguese. Although the French have been less impressive than the Spanish, they are in a strong run of form generally since the World Cup 2022 final and have shown character to see off Belgium and Portugal after a tricky group stage which has still only seen them concede just once. Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe is not in his best form and has still scored just once, though this French outfit did beat Spain in the 2021 Nations League final and now aim to do so again.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, July 9 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 9 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Spain +175; Draw +180; France +200

How they got here

Spain came out on top of Group B with a 100% winning record which remains intact after playing Georgia in the round of 16 and Germany in the quarterfinals. Should La Roja see off France here, England or the Netherlands will await in the final but that will be easier said than done against Les Bleus who have conceded just one goal across five games. The French came second in Group D before edging past Belgium in the round of 16 and then Portugal in the quarterfinals which required a penalty shootout.

Team news

Spain: Three absences will change De la Fuente's XI with Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand suspended and Pedri out injured. The latter's tournament is already over and there was initially some confusion over Alvaro Morata's eligibility. The captain will be available but Nacho and Jesus Navas could come into the XI bringing experience while Dani Elmo should be Pedri's replacement. Expect to see Morata supported by Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Possible Spain XI: Simon; Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

France: Adrien Rabiot should walk back into the XI after suspension so Mbappe's form and fitness is the main worry for Deschamps ahead of this clash. Mike Maignan is in form and could star once more behind an untouched defense with Rabiot replacing Eduardo Camavinga. However, there is some debate in France about whether or not Antoine Griezmann will be dropped with concerns over his form and fitness against the country where he plies his trade.

Possible France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Prediction

Expect this to be another tight encounter that sees plenty of tension and very little free-flowing soccer. It will likely come down to a key moment to decide who reaches the final and France appear slightly better at minimizing goals against to ensure that they continue to march on without fear. Pick: Spain 0, France 1 (France win after extra time).