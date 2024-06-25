Ukraine face Belgium in their last match of the group phase at Euro 2024 after the two sides both collected one win and one defeat in the first two opening games. Domenico Tedesco's team lost to Slovakia in the debut but later won against Romania while Ukraine won against Slovakia but lost the opening tie against Romania. All four teams currently have three points in the table and everything will be decided in the last 90 minutes. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, June 25 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 25 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Stuttgart Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany



Stuttgart Arena -- Stuttgart, TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Ukraine +300; Draw +380; Belgium -150

Team news

Ukraine: There are no last-minute injuries for Ukraine and coach Serhiy Rebrov will have his full squad available for the last key game against Belgium. The only doubt was on Vitaliy Mykolenko was had the green light to be back in the squad for the clash against Slovakia and will also be starting on Wednesday.

Possible Ukraine XI: Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Sudakov, Zinchenko, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk.

Belgium: Tedesco's side will have to deal with the suspension of Dodi Lukebakio who will miss the last game of the group phase and will likely be replaced by Arsenal's Leandro Trossard who will play alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, who is still looking for his first goal of the tournament.

Possible Belgium XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.

Group E

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 Belgium 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 Romania 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 1 4 3

Prediction

Despite a disappointing start to the group, Belgium will have the chance to win against Ukraine to end up at the top of the Group E table. Pick: Belgium 2, Ukraine 1.