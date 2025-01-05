Antonee Robinson was named the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year on Sunday, beating Christian Pulisic to the award after an impressive 2024 that saw him become one of the Premier League's most talented defenders.

The 27-year-old Robinson won 55% of the vote, earning the reward for being a standout player for Fulham and for the U.S. men's national team. He was a mainstay for the USMNT in 2024 and started all 11 games he was eligible to play in, including three games at last summer's Copa America, earning four clean sheets along the way. Robinson has easily become one of the national team's most important players over the last year, excelling on the left flank.

Robinson successfully balanced his increasingly valuable role on the USMNT with his status as one of the sport's rising defensive stars, enjoying a banner year with Fulham in 2024. He notched 10 assists in 37 games in 2024, more than any other defender in the Premier League and landing himself amongst the top flight's top 10 players overall in that category. Robinson also took home Fulham's Player of the Year honors at the end of the 2023-24 season and is currently considered amongst the best left backs in the game.

He is the first defender to collect the USMNT's top individual prize since Oguchi Onyewu won the award in 2006, symbolizing how significant Robinson's performances were in 2024. The fact that he beat out Pulisic, who scored 20 goals and registered 14 assists for AC Milan and the USMNT in 2024, also speaks to Robinson's growing status as one of the sport's top left backs. Forwards Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi were also nominees for the U.S. Soccer award, as was defender Tim Ream.

Robinson's evolution comes at a crucial time for the USMNT, which is targeting an upward trajectory before co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico. Robinson and Pulisic are amongst the leaders of a young group of players who are making big strides at the club level in the hopes of making a statement-making performance next year with head coach Mauricio Pochettino.



