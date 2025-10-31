The 2025 calendar year has been one of experimentation and evaluation for the U.S. women's national team. Head coach Emma Hayes is utilizing the time towards the next tournament cycle in ways she wasn't afforded to in the build-up to the 2024 Olympic Games. With just one international window remaining this year, the expanded roster will get narrower with Concacaf World Cup qualifiers just 13 months away.

The recent October window had plenty of opportunity for the program after splitting games against Portugal, a 2-1 loss followed by a 3-1 win, and a massive thumping of New Zealand 6-0 on Wednesday.

"I think the last two games is another step. That's all it is. It's no more than that, but it's starting to look like the team that we are trying to create," Hayes said after the New Zealand win.

"I think such big credit to the whole squad, because they're such a joy to coach. They're so appreciative of the learning, but they give so much to each other, and when I tell you it's such a joy to be around this environment, that's an understatement."

2027 USWNT World Cup roster projection

After a three-match international window, there's plenty to consider moving forward. That's exactly the type of scenario Hayes wanted to be in at this point of the year. There's one more window at the beginning of December before the program pauses till 2026. Then it's full speed ahead towards the World Cup qualifiers in November for the Concacaf region.

Here's my roster projection based on the recent form and major tournament experience from the Olympics:

Goalkeepers (3): Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals)

Defenders (7): Naomi Girma (Chelsea), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC)

Midfielders (6): Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes), Claire Hutton (KC Current), Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (7): Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea), Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Ally Sentnor (KC Current), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns), Mal Swanson (Chicago Stars), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current)

Goalkeepers

Oddly enough, the position that many thought would be a more methodical and lengthy process could now be considered one of the more predictable. Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Claudia Dickey, and Mandy McGlynn have been mainstays among the goalkeepers' union during 2025.

"I think you can see the consistency of the selection in the three goalkeepers we've brought in. We're starting to get that. There's consistency in that. I think Phallon and her experiences in England have really taken her game up a notch, like I really notice she's playing with a player that has gone through the various levels. There was things she absolutely had to work on post Seattle, that I think she's gone to England and started to add," Hayes told media after the roster selection.

Unlike other positions that can consider injuries or absences to key players, the spotlight on the major role came due to Alyssa Naeher's retirement. The two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist stepped away from international play last year but has played for club Chicago Stars ever since, though she's yet to make a decision on playing professionally at the moment.

"I've said this, like, a lot of times, if you think about when Alyssa Naeher became the U.S. national team number one goalkeeper, it takes a while. But I would also say within that, Phallon is one type of goalkeeper, Claudia [Dickey] is another type of goalkeeper, who I think is also bringing a consistent level of play. I think the difference between them is that one's more experienced than one has lived more experienced situations, not just Champions League, FA Cup finals, maybe various club moves," Hayes said.

"But I do think the pool that we are bringing in this camp, that we think that those three are ahead. I think Phallon is ahead at this moment in time, from an experience perspective, but I do expect that I will be providing opportunities for at least two of them in this camp."

Defenders

Next to the attacking core, there are plenty of what-ifs in the defender department. There are multiple defenders out with injury who were mainstays on the Olympic team, namely Tierna Davidson and Naomi Girma. There are also questions about the lack of minutes for Crystal Dunn (PSG) and Jenna Nighswonger (Arsenal) in Europe.

But we know that roster projections are make-believe and anything can change from now till next year, and it's hard to ignore what the newer defenders have been doing in and out of training camps. If there's anything else Hayes has come to value, it's player versatility, and Emily Sams' ability to play along the backline will keep her in favor.

Washington Spirit defender Tara McKeown has become a national team starting-caliber centerback, and Houston Dash's Avery Patterson has immediately launched herself into the fullback conversation alongside Emily Fox, making things even more complex for others outside looking in.

Midfielders

The boost of youth and new faces to the pool this year has been with purpose, but that doesn't mean experience isn't necessary. The right balance will win games, and Hayes has been clear on needing both. It's why there's no doubt, for now, that Lindsey Heaps and Rose Lavelle will remain key figures among midfielders.

"That team has the least amount of caps of any team we put together in 25 years. So have to appreciate that Sonnett had 111 caps, I think last game, and the rest had 100. This time, Rose had 114 and the rest had 77 ... I mean, that's what we want. These players, we're developing real competition in our squad and the expectations have always been here for this team. We understand that. But, internally, the important things for us is that we get to be ourselves, and we get to play the way we want to play."

Fresh off Olympic gold and clinching an NWSL Playoffs berth with Portland Thorns is Sam Coffey, who has rapidly ascended as a leadership figure among the rosters this year, and was vocal about the group's poor performance during the opening loss to Portugal before the group bounced back in game one.

Teenagers Lily Yohannes and Claire Hutton have also received plenty of camp call-ups this year, and as Yohannes develops with OL Lyonnes and Hutton continues to shine with Kansas City Current, the duo will remain part of the midfield core. If Croix Bethune continues her success with the Washington Spirit, the 2024 gold medalist could be back in the mix during the final window of the calendar year or come January.

Olivia Moultire has five appearances this year, with two starts, and she scored two goals against Portugal on Sunday, but I still think she's just on the fringes, along with Jaedyn Shaw. Both players have split time between U-23 camps and the senior team this year.

Attackers

This group is quite possibly the largest core to be determined. There's no doubt that the rise of "triple espresso" with Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson, and Mallory Swanson during the Olympics was not only a return to the top of the podium but a culture shift. Catarina Macario was also an Olympic selection but removed herself from the roster with a lingering injury.

Macario's October window was a success, functioning as a false nine at times, exhibiting hold-up play, and combining with Lavelle. She scored twice against New Zealand and is a player who was once recruited to Chelsea by Emma Hayes.

Rodman's return from a back injury was full of highlight goals and a long-time coming call back into national team camps. But the winger sustained a grade 1 MCL injury and missed the October window. Hayes and the Washington Spirit are hopeful she'll return to the club for the playoffs following an evaluation. Wilson and Swanson are currently on maternity leave, and if in good form closer to qualifiers next year, will absolutely be back in the mix.

Under Hayes, there's been a common understanding that there are no more "locks" when it comes to roster selections. This was made evident by last year's Olympic roster omission of Alex Morgan. Hayes wants her decisions to be difficult, yet she also isn't shying away from making those types of headline-making choices.

Still, if your young, star-studded, Olympic gold medal-winning, attacking line trio is healthy and available, you're selecting them.

Who ultimately fleshes out the forward core will be of key interest. At this point, is there an actual fourth, fifth, and sixth-best option for attacking rotation? The answer is yes, but the talent is so good that it'll be a competitive coldron if "triple espresso" are in camps alongside Alyssa Thompson, Ally Sentnor, and Michelle Cooper.

"I remember watching her in the futures camp, my first impression of her that week -- which was so invaluable that futures camp we have in January is critical for not just their development, but to be seen by the national team staff. And if you think about the seven or so players that have made their way into the national team, she was one that stood out in that moment. If I'm honest, I'm not sure without that camp, I'm not sure she'd have got the look she has," Hayes said about Cooper's trajectory in 2025.

"But she's going from strength to strength. I remember talking with Tracy Kevins about what a leader she's been at youth national team level. And so I can see that she has taken everything in her stride. She wants to improve so much, and you can see the growth in her game again. She makes me belly laugh. Honestly, she's hilarious. She's such a joy, I think, for fans to watch, not just because she's explosive and gets into great areas, but she brings a great personality to her play."