U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher will step onto the international stage one last time. The USWNT is set to face England and the Netherlands during their final international window of 2024, and the pair of friendlies are now a farewell to Naeher after the longtime goalkeeper announced her retirement from international play on Monday.

Naeher took over the starting goalkeeper position shortly after the 2016 Olympics. Once part of the backup contingency behind the legendary Hope Solo, Naeher's stepping into the job brought instant pressure with Hall of Famers Solo and Briana Scurry casting large shadows of success in the penalty box. But the New England native grew into her role, rapidly becoming the last line of defense and a leader among her teammates while winning multiple championships during her time with the national team. She leaves the national team third behind Solo and Scurry in caps (113), starts (110), wins (88) and shutouts (68).

Fans can get a final glimpse of the iconic keeper in between the goalposts on Saturday when the USWNT square off against the Lioneeses at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Here's how you can watch the big game:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday, Nov. 30 Time: 12:20 p.m.

12:20 p.m. Place: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

Wembley Stadium -- London, England TV: TNT, Telemundo

TNT, Telemundo Stream: MAX

Alyssa Naeher's top moments

As the world says goodbye to Naeher, there are almost too many moments to recall. So here's a ranking of her top moments while wearing the USWNT crest:

2008 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

Naeher's early introduction to the international stage came alongside some other future USWNT heavy hitters. The 2008 U20 Women's World Cup featured future senior-level World Cup winners Meghan Klingenberg, Sydney Leroux, and Alex Morgan. Naeher picked up shutouts throughout the group stage against Argentina, China, and France. She earned more clean sheets during the quarterfinal and semifinal and came up clutch in the 2-1 final against North Korea and won the tournament Golden Glove.

Penalty shootout god

We might never see the kind of cool confidence combined with clinical instincts that Naeher brought to penalty shootouts ever again. Not only could she stop, and convert penalties, she's the only goalkeeper, man or woman, to ever take and score a penalty in a World Cup. Naeher's calm demeanor as she constantly timed her stop attempts, only to keep the ball she saved and place it at the spot to then convert, was like getting the birthday gift of your dreams while going through an out-of-body experience.

It's not that Naeher was capable of producing these moments, it's that she had the ability to turn them out with consistency, and in 2024 she gave fans the sweetest farewells when she eliminated Canada in not one, but two, high-stakes penalty shootouts.

Naeher bounced the Concacf rivals during a soggy, wet pitch, penalty scenario during the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup semifinal and the USWNT went on the win the inaugural trophy against Brazil. Later, ahead of the Olympics, Naeher did it again when they met Canada in the SheBelieves Cup. Complete a save, convert a penalty kick, make another save, and get the glory. An Alyssa Naeher special.

2019 World Cup semifinal penalty save

We had to go with another penalty kick save as a top moment for Naeher. This time it was during the squad's 2019 World Cup run. The tournament was Naeher's first as starting goalkeeper in the World Cup, and the now shattered storylines of pressure around whether or not the keeper could handle the high-stakes moments.

She delivered in what was likely the most tense moment of the competition against England with a spot to the World Cup final on the line. With just minutes left in regulation, England had a penalty opportunity to equalize against the United States, but Naeher read Steph Houghton's attempt the entire way and made the save.

2023 World Cup shootout vs. Sweden

The 2023 World Cup ended as the earliest exits for the United States, but that wasn't the only controversy around the team. The squads round of 16 match was regarded as one of the better games among the underwhelming performances throughout the tournament, and the elimination match needed penalties to determine the outcome.

With a mix of misses on both sides of the shootout, Naeher made World Cup history when she made a tip save against Sweden then stepped up and converted a penalty of her own for the USWNT. Despite getting her gloves on Lina Hurtig's penalty attempt, a VAR review determined the shootout by a millimeter, and folks still speak about the "was it or was it not" moment.

Olympic Gold Medal save

Naeher brought the goalkeeping heroics, and gold medal, to the USWNT during the 2024 Olympic run. In a rematch of the 2024 W Gold Cup final, the U.S. faced Brazil in the gold medal match. The two long-time rivals had plenty of familiarity with each other during the Olympic games, and the match was a narrow battle.

It was head coach Emma Hayes' first major international tournament with the program and Naeher delivered for her teammates, and new manager, when she made a trailing save off a diving header late in stoppage time. The save would secure the gold medal, and ultimately be Naeher's final moment in a major international competition.