The U.S. women's national team will close out the calendar year in Europe with two friendlies against England and the Netherlands. Head coach Emma Hayes has named a 24-player roster for the upcoming matches, with over 70,000 tickets already sold for the USWNT's meeting against England at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 30. The national team will then head to Haag Stadium and face the Dutch on Dec. 3.

"In terms of our schedule, this is the end of a wonderful year, but we're still at the beginning of our process of building towards qualifying for the next World Cup," said Hayes. "So, this trip will be about testing ourselves against two world class teams with opportunities to develop our roster. We will continue to build relationships on and off the field and I'm really excited to work with this group as we continue to set the stage for 2025."

The roster features fifteen players who were part of the 2024 Olympic roster but will be without forwards Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, and Sophia Smith. The attacking line dubbed "triple espresso" was responsible for ten of the USWNT's twelve Olympic goals. Smith and Swanson will begin their offseason rehabbing lingering injuries, while Rodman is set to play with her club team, Washington Spirit, in the NWSL Championship on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Multiple athletes playing their club soccer in Europe are present on the roster. Along with team captain and Olympic Lyon midfielder Lindsey Horan, others involved in this camp include Arsenal's Emily Fox, and Paris Saint Germain's Eva Gaetino and Korbin Albert. The youngest inclusion on the roster is Lily Yohannes and the 17-year-old currently plays for club with AFC Ajax.

Yohannes, who made her debut in June, is one of multiple players to earn their first senior cap under Hayes, and seven players recently made their first-ever USWNT cap during a single international window. For the winter series in Europe, Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United) and Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals FC) are two additional players who may earn their first senior national team minutes.

See who else made the roster:

USWNT roster (club; caps/goals)



Goalkeepers (3): Mandy Haught (Utah Royals FC; 1), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 113)

Defenders (9): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 64/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 60/1), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 1/0), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 42/2), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit; 59/0), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC; 1/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 17/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 101/2)

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 20/1), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 26/1), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 2/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 159/36), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 108/24), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 1/1)

Forwards (6): Yazmeen Ryan (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 2/0), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 2/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals FC; 0/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 19/8), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 11/1), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 73/20)