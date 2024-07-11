Spain and England will meet in Berlin on Sunday in the Euro 2024 final at 3 p.m. ET. Spain won the Euros three times (1968, 2008 and 2012) while the Three Lions never won the tournament, but lost the 2021 final against Italy in the last edition of the competition. The side coached by Luis de la Fuente won all six games played in the tournament, including the 2-1 semifinal against France, while Gareth Southgate's team managed to knock out Netherlands in the semifinal on a dramatic, late goal from Ollie Watkins. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, July 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 14 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Olympiastadion -- Berlin, Germany

Olympiastadion -- Berlin, Germany TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Spain +150; Draw +180; England +250

Team news

Spain: De la Fuente will have both Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand back in the squad after the suspensions that forced them to miss the clash against France. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata will likely lead the attacking line, alongside wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old, who will turn 17 one day before the final, will likely contend for the MVP award of the tournament with England's Jude Bellingham.

Possible Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata.

England: Southgate will have the full squad available for the final in Berlin and Bellingham will lead the attacking line alongside Phil Foden and Harry Kane, who will play as central striker on Sunday. No other changes are expected to happen, with the Three Lions trying to win their first-ever Euros after losing the 2021 final against Italy at Wembley.

Possible England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Bellingham; Kane.

Prediction

Spain were the most convincing side of the tournament and showed again against France in the semifinal. This is why they are the favorites. Pick: Spain 2, England 1.