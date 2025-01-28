inter-3.jpg
Getty Images

Simone Inzaghi's Inter have a big chance on Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League against Monaco as a win or a draw can secure the Nerazzurri a spot in the top eight, meaning they won't have to play the playoffs next month. Inter are currently fourth in the standings, tied on points with Arsenal with a three-point margin on ninth place after winning last week against Sparta Prague away. AS Monaco, on the other hand, are among the six sides with 13 points and have a chance to end up in the top eight, and they are already qualified for the playoffs. Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: San Siro - Milan, Italy
  • Watch: Paramount+
  • Odds: Inter -170; Draw +325; AS Monaco +425

League phase so far

Inter had a strong start to the Champions League's campaign as the 2023 finalists drew away their first match at Manchester City and then won four games in a row before losing their first game against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena. Last week, Inzaghi's side won against Sparta Prague and are now in a good spot to end up in the top eight of the competition. AS Monaco, on the other hand, also had a good stint and won four, drew one and lost two in the opening seven games of the league phase. 

Team news

Inter: The Nerazzurri made some rotations over the weekend in the 4-0 win against Lecce but Inzaghi is expected to name the best lineup against AS Monaco despite Inter will face AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina this Sunday. While both Francesco Acerbi and Hakan Calhanoglu are still injured, Benjamin Pavard is expected to be back in the starting lineup.  

Possible Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram. 

AS Monaco: Manager Adi Hutter will have to face some issues in the attack, as both Folarin Balogun and George Ilenikhena are set to miss Inter's clash and the new signing Mika Biereth is not in the list and can't play until February in the European competition. 

Possible AS Monaco XI: Majecki; Vanderson, Salisu, Kehrer, Mawissa Elebi; Magassa, Camara; Akliouche, Golovin, Ben Seghir; Embolo. 

Prediction

Inzaghi's men want to end up well the League Phase and then concentrate in the Serie A race before the knockout stages. They need at least a draw. Pick: Inter 1, Monaco 0. 

Standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool7700152+1321
2Barcelona76012611+1518
3Arsenal7511142+1216
4Inter751181+716
5Atletico Madrid75021611+515
6AC Milan7502139+415
7Atalanta7421184+1414
8Bayer Leverkusen7412137+613
9Aston Villa741294+513
10AS Monaco74121310+313
11Feyenoord74121715+213
12Lille7412119+213
13Brest7412108+213
14Borussia Dortmund7403191+812
15Bayern Munich74031711+612
16Real Madrid74031712+512
17Juventus733195+412
18Celtic73311110+112
19PSV73311110+112
20Club Brugge732268-211
21Benfica73131412+210
22PSG7313108+210
23Sporting CP73131211+110
24Stuttgart73131213-110
25Manchester City72231513+28
26Dinamo Zagreb 72231018-88
27Shakhtar Donetsk7214713-67
28Bologna712438-55
29Sparta Prague7115719-124
30RB Leipzig 7106814-63
31Girona7106411-73
32Crvena Zvezda71061222-103
33Sturm Graz 7106414-103
34RB Salzburg7106423-193
35Slovan Bratislava7007624-180
36Young Boys7007323-20