Thiago Motta's Juventus are still in the race to end up in the top eight of the UEFA Champions League's standings, but will need to win against Benfica and also hope for some results on the different matches around Europe. With a defeat, Benfica are seriously risking to lose a spot in the next phase and the game in Turin is crucial for them. Juventus are currently 17th in the table with 12 points, while the guests are sitting 21th with 10 points after seven matches. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, January 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium - Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium - Turin, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +110; Draw +230; Benfica +260

League phase so far

Thiago Motta's side had a consistent start of the campaign with three wins, three draws and only one home defat against Stuttgart in the League Phase. The Bianconeri were able to beat Manchester City at home while Benfica come from an incredible and disappointing 5-4 home defeat against FC Barcelona and desperately need an away win against Juventus to access the knockout stages.

Team news

Juventus: While new signing Kolo Muani is not available as he's not in the list this January after arriving from PSG, Thiago Motta is unlikely to name Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic in the starting eleven and former Fiorentina Nico Gonzalez should replace him in the attack.

Possible Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; McKennie, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Luiz, Thuram; Yildiz, Koopmeiners, Mbangula; Gonzalez.

Benfica: Argentinian winger Angel Di Maria will make his comeback in Turin, manager Bruno Lage will deal with the absences of Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches while both Alvaro Carreras and Arthur Cabral are suspended.

Possible Benfica XI: Trubin; Araujo, Otamendi, Silva, Bah; Aursnes, Luis; Di Maria, Kokcu, Schjelderup; Pavlidis.

Prediction

Benfica need to avoid a defeat but playing Juventus away won't be an easy task for them. Pick: Juventus 1, Benfica 1.

