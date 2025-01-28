juve-3.jpg
Getty Images

Thiago Motta's Juventus are still in the race to end up in the top eight of the UEFA Champions League's standings, but will need to win against Benfica and also hope for some results on the different matches around Europe. With a defeat, Benfica are seriously risking to lose a spot in the next phase and the game in Turin is crucial for them. Juventus are currently 17th in the table with 12 points, while the guests are sitting 21th with 10 points after seven matches. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Juventus Champions League scenarios and permutations: Live stream, where to watch, start time, TV channel
Chuck Booth
Juventus Champions League scenarios and permutations: Live stream, where to watch, start time, TV channel

How to watch and odds

  • Date: Wednesday, January 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Allianz Stadium - Turin, Italy
  • Watch: Paramount+
  • Odds: Juventus +110; Draw +230; Benfica +260

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

League phase so far

Thiago Motta's side had a consistent start of the campaign with three wins, three draws and only one home defat against Stuttgart in the League Phase. The Bianconeri were able to beat Manchester City at home while Benfica come from an incredible and disappointing 5-4 home defeat against FC Barcelona and desperately need an away win against Juventus to access the knockout stages. 

Team news

Juventus: While new signing Kolo Muani is not available as he's not in the list this January after arriving from PSG, Thiago Motta is unlikely to name Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic in the starting eleven and former Fiorentina Nico Gonzalez should replace him in the attack. 

Possible Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; McKennie, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Luiz, Thuram; Yildiz, Koopmeiners, Mbangula; Gonzalez. 

Benfica: Argentinian winger Angel Di Maria will make his comeback in Turin, manager Bruno Lage will deal with the absences of Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches while both Alvaro Carreras and Arthur Cabral are suspended.

Possible Benfica XI: Trubin; Araujo, Otamendi, Silva, Bah; Aursnes, Luis; Di Maria, Kokcu, Schjelderup; Pavlidis. 

Prediction

Benfica need to avoid a defeat but playing Juventus away won't be an easy task for them. Pick: Juventus 1, Benfica 1. 

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29TIMEHOW TO WATCH

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Aston Villa vs. Celtic

3 p.m.

Paramount+

FC Barcelona vs. Atalanta

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Bayern Munich vs. Slavon Bratislava

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Brest vs. Real Madrid

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Girona vs. Arsenal

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Inter vs. AS Monaco3 p.m. Paramount+
Juventus vs. Benfica3 p.m. Paramount+
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague3 p.m. Paramount+
Manchester City vs. Club Brugge3 p.m. Paramount+
Lille vs. Feyenoord3 p.m. Paramount+
PSV vs. Liverpool 3 p.m. Paramount+
RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid3 p.m. Paramount+
Sporting CP vs. Bologna3 p.m. Paramount+
Stuttgart vs. PSG3 p.m. Paramount+
Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m. Paramount+
Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda3 p.m. Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Scoreline

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Champions Club

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

Standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool7700152+1321
2Barcelona76012611+1518
3Arsenal7511142+1216
4Inter751181+716
5Atletico Madrid75021611+515
6AC Milan7502139+415
7Atalanta7421184+1414
8Bayer Leverkusen7412137+613
9Aston Villa741294+513
10AS Monaco74121310+313
11Feyenoord74121715+213
12Lille7412119+213
13Brest7412108+213
14Borussia Dortmund7403191+812
15Bayern Munich74031711+612
16Real Madrid74031712+512
17Juventus733195+412
18Celtic73311110+112
19PSV73311110+112
20Club Brugge732268-211
21Benfica73131412+210
22PSG7313108+210
23Sporting CP73131211+110
24Stuttgart73131213-110
25Manchester City72231513+28
26Dinamo Zagreb 72231018-88
27Shakhtar Donetsk7214713-67
28Bologna712438-55
29Sparta Prague7115719-124
30RB Leipzig 7106814-63
31Girona7106411-73
32Crvena Zvezda71061222-103
33Sturm Graz 7106414-103
34RB Salzburg7106423-193
35Slovan Bratislava7007624-180
36Young Boys7007323-20