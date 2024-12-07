Just like the World Series, MLS Cup will be contested between Los Angeles and New York City as the LA Galaxy hosts the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer's biggest game. The Red Bulls are looking to do the improbable already becoming the first seven seed to make the match in a search for their first ever MLS Cup title. It's their first appearance in the match since 2008 and they're going up against one of the most successful teams in MLS history as the Galaxy have won a record five MLS Cup titles but have also not appeared in this match since 2014, so no matter who wins, it will be quite a moment for both teams after years of inconsistency.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Dec. 7 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 7 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Dignity Health Sporting Park -- Carson, California

: Dignity Health Sporting Park -- Carson, California TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

Fox | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: LA Galaxy -140; Draw +400; New York Red Bulls +340

How they got here

LA Galaxy: The second-seeded team in the Western Conference, after seeing the top seed slip away on the final day of the regular season, the Galaxy responded with a vengeance, pushing aside the Colorado Rapids in the first round where they scored nine goals before following it up with a 6-2 thriller against Minnesota United. The Western Conference final was a tougher test facing the Seattle Sounders and their stout defense but behind a solo goal from Dejan Joveljic, the Galaxy were able to book their place in MLS Cup.

New York Red Bulls: Going on the road in every match but one, the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference were seen as extreme outsiders to make it out of their first-round clash with the Columbus Crew, let alone to make it all the way to MLS Cup. It took a penalty shootout victory to seal their first-round series against the Crew and since then, they haven't conceded a goal. It's quite an impressive run led by Carlos Coronel but it has been a true team effort in defense from Daniel Edelman in midfield to Dylan and Sean Nealis all in front of Coronel to protect him, winning these close matches has taken grit.

Storylines

LA Galaxy: Riqui Puig's injury absence is a big one but the Galaxy did get a boost during the week in Marco Reus returning to training. Less than a year removed from playing in a Champions League final, if Reus can play, it will be a massive boon for their hopes of winning this match in what will be a tight one.

LA Galaxy predicted XI: John McCarthy, John Nelson, Maya Yoshida, Carlos Garces, Miki Yamane, Edwin Cerrillo, Marco Reus, Marco Delgado, Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljic

New York Red Bulls: With a clean bill of health, Sandro Schwartz will want the Red Bulls to continue doing what they've done all postseason -- press to the best of their abilities and continue to defy the odds. No one expects them to win MLS Cup but that's when a team can be at their most dangerous.

New York Red Bulls predicted XI: Carlos Coronel, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, Dylan Nealis, John Tolkin, Peter Stroud, Daniel Edelman, Cameron Harper, Emil Forsberg, Lewis Morgan, Dante Vanzeir

Prediction

There won't be much to separate these teams but the Galaxy will take care of business at home. Pick: LA Galaxy 2, New York Red Bulls 0