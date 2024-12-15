The Liga MX Apertura is coming to a close as Club America and CF Monterrey will face off with the title on the line. While they may not have topped the table before playoffs started, these are two of the most experienced sides in navigating the playoffs with 20 Liga MX titles between them.

Club America have a record 15 but in recent years, Monterrey have grown as a force. Now they'll go to battle in the second leg after America won the opening leg 2-1.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 15 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio BBVA -- Guadalupe, Mexico

: Estadio BBVA -- Guadalupe, Mexico TV: TUDN | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

TUDN | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Club America +100; Draw +240; Monterrey +280

How they got here

Monterrey: Earning a seeded place in the playoffs after finishing fifth, Rayados have proceeded to let the goals fly in their matches so far hanging six on Pumas and six more on San Luis en route to making the final. The defense may be a concern allowing six goals but this is one of the most dangerous attacks in Liga MX led by German Berterame but there are contributions through the entire squad.

Club America: They've grinded through more matches than Monterrey allowing only three goals in the playoffs so far but all of those goals came at the hands of league leaders Cruz Azul during a wild 4-3 victory that saw two players sent off with red cards deep into stoppage time after Rodrigo Aguirre's 94th minute penalty broke the deadlock in the match.

First leg recap

America will enter this match with the advantage after USMNT man Alex Zendejas had an excellent game with a goal and an assist in the first leg. They hold a one-goal lead on aggregate but will need to hold off Monterrey's potent attack away from home. Kevin Alvarez was able to get a goal to keep things manageable but this is in America's control.

Projected XI

Monterrey predicted XI: Luis Cardenas, Stefan Medina, Hector Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga, Sergio Canales, Oliver Torres, Jorge Rodriguez, Iker Jareth Fimbres Ochoa, Lucas Ocampos, Roberto de la Rosa, German Berterame

Club America predicted XI: Luis Malagon, Cristian Borja, Sebastian Caceres, Ramon Juarez Del Castillo, Israel Reyes, Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos, Richard Sanchez, Henry Martin, Alex Zendejas

Prediction

With home pitch advantage, Monterrey will overturn the deficit but America will win on penalties. Pick: Monterrey 2, America 1 (America on penalties)