Peru and Chile eye a strong start to their Copa America journeys on Friday when they face each other in Arlington, Texas during the opening weekend of the tournament.

Expectations are not particularly high for either side but after closing out 2023 in the bottom three in CONMEBOL's 10-team World Cup qualifying campaign, both teams are eyeing a redemption narrative of sorts. Their form has trended upward after both made managerial changes, but a faceoff against each other will set the tone for their prospects in the Copa America and also as a measuring stick for their progress in the new year.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, June 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21 | 8 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox Sports 1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Peru +330; Draw +210; Chile +100

Group A outlook

Considering reigning continental and world champions Argentina are in this group, the other teams -- including Canada -- are most likely competing for second place. The trio are within 17 places of each other in the FIFA rankings, suggesting that there's a chance for each of them to find their way out of the group in closely-contested matchups. It means the stakes are high on the days they are not facing Argentina with three valuable points on the line, but goal differential even in the games they face Lionel Messi and company could prove crucial in determining who makes it to the quarterfinals.

Storylines

Peru: The Copa America comes with fond recent memories for Peru, who were runners-up in 2019 and were semifinalists two years later but recent results mean the team had to dig themselves out of a hole in 2024. They are currently bottom of the World Cup qualifying table with zero wins in six games, forcing them to replace manager Juan Reynoso with Jorge Fossati. He has steadied the ship so far -- Peru are undefeated in all four games they have played this year, outscoring the opposition seven to one as goalkeeper Pedro Gallese remains their standout star. Fossati's Peru is untested against higher profile opponents, though, and so the Copa America will serve as a testing ground of sorts.

Chile: Chile are just eight years removed from becoming back-to-back Copa America champions, but the team have taken a downward slide as their golden generation nears retirement, most notably missing out on the last two World Cups. They now sit eighth in World Cup qualifying with just one win in six, forcing them to swap manager Eduardo Berizzo for Ricardo Gareca, who is getting the best out of the group so far. They have 3-0 wins against Albania and Paraguay in their record in 2024, as well as a 3-2 loss to France in which Marcelino Nunez and Darío Osorio scored. Their recent form teases that Chile might be able to do some damage at the Copa America, but it is still early days in Gareca's tenure.

Prediction

Chile's upward trajectory under Gareca, even if he has just three games under his belt, seems convincing enough that they might be the better team in their Copa America opener against Peru. Considering Chile have goals in them, expect them to tally a few on Friday and open the tournament on a winning note. Pick: Peru 0, Chile 2