Semifinalists at the last European Championships three years ago, Denmark arrive in Germany with an undercurrent of expectations that they at least fulfil the role of dark horses ahead of their opening game against Slovenia. Kasper Hjulmand's side do not lack for talent but struggled to make a major impact at the 2022 World Cup and hardly set their qualifying group alight either.

Indeed it was only a better head to head record that saw them beat Sunday's opponents Slovenia to top spot in their qualifying group, Thomas Delaney's second half strike in Copenhagen enough to slay The Dragons, who held off competition from Finland and Kazakhstan to reach their first major tournament in 14 years. With Jan Oblak and Benjamin Sesko in the side Slovenia have difference makers at both ends of the pitch, will that be enough to get the edge over a side who are favored to come out second in Group C? Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, June 16 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 16 | 12 p.m. ET Location: MHP Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany

MHP Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany TV: Fox Sports 1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox Sports 1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Slovenia +450; Draw +250; Denmark -138

Group C outlook

Denmark will have their eye on establishing themselves as the group's early pacesetters, particularly with their likely rivals Serbia and England facing off in Gelsenkirchen later on Sunday. The latter are favorites to win the group but Denmark pushed them close in the Euro 2020 semifinals and will have the chance to do one better in Frankfurt on June 20. Slovenia might be underdogs to escape the group but Matjaz Kek's side have been in impressive form over the last year, their only defeat coming away in Denmark while they beat the USA and Portugal in friendlies this year.

Golazo Network's Morning Footy previews: Group C

Team news

Slovenia: Prior to the warmup friendly against Armenia last week, former Atalanta forward Josip Ilicic had not played for his national side since November 2021, a period riven by both injuries and mental health travails for the 36 year old. Now back in his homeland and in fine form for Maribor, he marked his return with a goal and could yet have a significant role to play even if it is off the bench for Kek, who is expected to flank Sesko with Andraz Sporar and former Brighton prospect Jan Mlakar.

Possible Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Horvat, Cerin, Elsnik; Sporar, Sesko, Mlakar

Denmark: Hjulmand's side have been in impressive form in their pre-tournament friendlies, winning Scandanavian match-ups with both Sweden and Norway. Christian Eriksen started both those games, the clearest sign yet that a disappointing season with Manchester United is not going to keep him from a pivotal role with the national team. Another veteran, Simon Kjaer, is not expected to have overcome his muscular issue in time to feature in the opening game.

Possible Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Maehle, Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund

Prediction

Given that these two sides twice faced off in very recent memory this could be a fairly cagey match, decided by the odd goal. Denmark should just about be good enough to make sure they are the ones to get it. PICK: Slovenia 0, Denmark 1