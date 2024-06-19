After Spain and Italy won their opening matches at UEFA Euro 2024 against Croatia and Albania, respectively, the two sides coached by Luis de la Fuente and Luciano Spalletti meet on Thursday for their second game of the group stage. After the draw between Croatia and Albania on Wednesday, both teams only need one point to pretty much punch their ticket to the knockout stages while a win will give them guaranteed access. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, June 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 20 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Veltins Arena -- Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Veltins Arena -- Gelsenkirchen, TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Spain +115; Draw +225; Italy +280

Team news

Spain: De la Fuente's side should not make any changes after their opening game, despite some doubts regarding the fitness of players such as Alvaro Morata and Rodri, but they all should be ready to start on Thursday. FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are expected to support the Atletico Madrid striker and start against Italy.

Possible Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Italy: Spalletti should also confirm the same starting XI that played against Albania last Saturday. There are some doubts regarding the involvement of Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante, who might give much more solid but less creative defensive and midfield lines. The Italian manager will make the last decisions after Thursday's morning training.

Possible Italy XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca.

Prediction

After the two teams met at the 2020 Euros and Italy won in penalties the semifinal, this time the expectations are much more on the Spanish side. Pick: Spain 2, Italy 1.