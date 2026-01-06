The UFC kicks off the Paramount+ era with consecutive weeks of numbered events. Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett headlines UFC 324 on Jan. 24, followed by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 on Jan. 31 for UFC 325.

Gaethje and Pimblett fight for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324. The winner is expected to unify the title with lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, who temporarily stepped away from the sport while battling an alleged extortion plot. UFC 324's co-main event has a case for headlining the show. UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes ends her retirement to challenge bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Sean O'Malley, Umar Nurmagomedov, Derrick Lewis, and Rose Namajunas are among the other notable fighters competing at UFC's Paramount+ debut.

One week later, the promotion heads to Australia. Two-time featherweight champ Volkanovski defends his title in a rematch against Lopes. While Volkanovski hasn't fought since beating Lopes in a vacant title fight, Lopes bounced back in a 2025 Fight of the Year contender against Jean Silva. UFC 325 is heavy on action fights, including: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis, Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy, and Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule