2026 UFC event schedule: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2026
The UFC kicks off the Paramount+ era with consecutive weeks of numbered events. Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett headlines UFC 324 on Jan. 24, followed by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 on Jan. 31 for UFC 325.
Gaethje and Pimblett fight for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324. The winner is expected to unify the title with lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, who temporarily stepped away from the sport while battling an alleged extortion plot. UFC 324's co-main event has a case for headlining the show. UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes ends her retirement to challenge bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Sean O'Malley, Umar Nurmagomedov, Derrick Lewis, and Rose Namajunas are among the other notable fighters competing at UFC's Paramount+ debut.
One week later, the promotion heads to Australia. Two-time featherweight champ Volkanovski defends his title in a rematch against Lopes. While Volkanovski hasn't fought since beating Lopes in a vacant title fight, Lopes bounced back in a 2025 Fight of the Year contender against Jean Silva. UFC 325 is heavy on action fights, including: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis, Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy, and Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC 324
|Jan. 24
|Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett
|Lightweight
|Las Vegas
|Paramount+
|UFC 325
|Jan. 31
|Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2
|Featherweight
|Sydney, Australia
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|Feb. 7
|Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira
|Bantamweight
|Las Vegas
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|Feb. 21
|Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|Houston
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|Feb. 28
|Brandon Moreno vs. Asu Almabayev
|Flyweight
|Mexico City
|Paramount+
|UFC 326
|March 7
|Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2
|Lightweight
|Las Vegas
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|March 14
|TBA
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|March 21
|TBA
|TBA
|London
|Paramount+
|UFC Fight Night
|March 28
|TBA
|TBA
|Seattle
|Paramount+