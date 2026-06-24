Conor McGregor admits he lost his love for MMA during his long absence: 'I got lost'

Conor McGregor has renewed purpose. The former two-division UFC champion fights for the first time in five years at UFC 329. Much like his impending sequel with Max Holloway, McGregor's return is a chance for him to revisit his old self.

In an interview with CBS' Nate Burleson, McGregor reflected on his time away from the sport. McGregor, the most popular fighter in MMA history, has won one fight in the last nine years. His time away has been marred by negative press. McGregor's inactivity and personal issues soured fans, many of whom questioned McGregor's passion. Ahead of his return, nearly five years to the day of his last fight with Dustin Poirier, McGregor admits his drive fizzled out.

"It's probably accurate at moments for sure," McGregor said. "At 27 years of age, I had the game conquered. Two-weight world champion. I had the Floyd [Mayweather] bout boxed off. I was only 27 years of age. I had the game wrapped up in a blink, and what more was I to do? I got lost."

For years after his last fight, McGregor's name mostly popped up in news headlines unrelated to MMA. A failed Irish presidential campaign, multiple assaults, alleged physical and sexual assaults, and civil liability in a sexual assault case are among the dark clouds hanging over him.

"I made some mistakes off of that, and that's it," he said. "But you'll always come home. If you truly love something, you'll always come home. And that's what happened to me.

"There may be pockets where I would have disrespected and disgraced the position that God had put me in. And as you said, maybe some fans would see that. 'Hey, he didn't put in this,' or maybe, 'He showed no love with the game.' It's probably accurate. It is accurate, in fact."

Two years ago, McGregor pulled out of a UFC International Fight Week comeback against Michael Chandler. UFC 329, the anchor for this year's IFW, is his chance to rewind time. McGregor aims to dust off "The Notorious" one, beat Holloway again and leave the fans with a better impression than he has for the last half-decade.

"I, for sure, love this game. It's my every waking thought, the fight game," McGregor said. "And look, I'm excited to come back and showcase it, showcase my love for the game."