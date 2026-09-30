UFC bantamweight Raoni Barcelos has been released from the hospital days after a scary end to his loss to Raul Rosas Jr. in the main event of this past Saturday's UFC Fight Night.

"Discharged and with my family," Barcelos said in Portuguese in a social media post. "I want to thank everyone for the love, prayers and positive vibrations. God is our victory."

Barcelos was up on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round of his fight with Rosas when the fight came to a sudden halt. Rosas took Barcelos down in a way that did not look particularly impactful, but Barcelos was unconscious on the canvas. Medical staff attended to Barcelos before he was taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher.

Reports emerged that Barcelos was alert and responsive shortly after, though it is still unclear as to what happened. Three days after the incident, Barcelos has left the hospital.

UFC CEO Dana White spoke about the incident after Tuesday's edition of "Dana White's Contender Series."

"Thank god, he's doing well," White said at the post-event press conference. "He's up walking around and talking. ... It goes right in line with everything that I always talk about and what we do. All the pre-fight medicals were triple-checked; everything was good. There were six doctors here that night, three ambulances; he was taken straight to the trauma center. Everything was done the right way and the outcome is good."

As for the fighting future of Barcelos, 39, who has fought 28 times professionally?

"Not even thinking about that," White said. "Who gives a shit as long as the kid is OK."