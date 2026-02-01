Benoit Saint Denis might be the most consistent offensive force in the lightweight division. Dan Hooker is no stranger to tough fights, but he melted under the sustained pressure that Saint Denis brought at UFC 325.

Saint Denis' evolution was a talking point heading into Saturday's event. Old habits die hard, however, as his technical advancements sometimes took a backseat to his aggressive instincts. Hooker offered serious resistance early with body kicks that visibly hurt Saint Denis. Ultimately, Saint Denis' relentlessness forced critical errors from "The Hangman."

"I had to resort to old Saint Denis," the Frenchman said in Saturday's post-fight interview. "Seek and destroy shit."

Hooker worked hard to negate Saint Denis' wrestling by hunting guillotine chokes and not settling for bottom position. Amid the chaos, Hooker mistakenly pursued his own takedown. Saint Denis landed in a terribly advantageous position. Saint Denis, from the beginning stages of a mounted triangle, trapped Hooker's arm and reigned down elbows. Hooker eventually freed his arm, only to fend off a tight arm triangle choke. Through grit and a narrow airway, Hooker survived the submission attempt.

Saint Denis abandoned what little caution he exercised in the fight, posturing up and throwing an elbow barrage that busted Hooker open. Referee Herb Dean gave Hooker every chance to escape, but the veteran lightweight only managed to cover up. The fight was ruled a TKO victory for Saint Denis at 4:45 of Round 2.

Post-fight, Saint Denis demanded either a lightweight or BMF title shot. Saint Denis called out Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira by name, but also had one other fighter in mind.

"Arman Tsarukyan, you say you're the No. 1 contender? I'm here to take your f---ing spot."