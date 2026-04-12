MIAMI -- Cub Swanson's swan song is complete. Swanson, the last active fighter from the WEC era, turned back the clock in his retirement fight. Swanson bottled everything that made him great and unleashed it on Nate Landwehr at UFC 327 in Miami. The result was a first-round, walk-off knockout fitting for "Killer" Cub.

Swanson was in rare form for his final fight. He channeled everything that makes him one of the best to never win a world title. Swanson walked forward with his hands low, pressuring Landwehr and never letting "The Train" get going. His head movement, footwork, speed and power contradicted the fact that Swanson is 42. Landwehr was repeatedly rocked and knocked down by shots he couldn't see coming.

After the final knockdown, Swanson put his hands up defiantly. Referee Herb Dean trusted Swanson's intuition, waving off the fight. The official's decision was quickly justified as Landwehr, clearly dazed, tried to wrestle Dean halfway across the Octagon.

Swanson (31-14) retires with consecutive KO wins. His beloved career boasts fights with four UFC champions, including a KO win over the current BMF champ Charles Oliveira. Swanson also knocked out former interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier. His fight with "The Korean Super Boy" Doo-ho Choi was widely considered the 2016 Fight of the Year, and one of the best of all time. He lays down his gloves nearly 22 years after his professional mixed martial arts debut.