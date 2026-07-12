UFC 329 results, highlights: Gable Steveson scores vicious knockout in promotional debut

LAS VEGAS -- Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson had zero interest in his world-class wrestling pedigree. Steveson showed flashes of his mentor, two-division UFC champion Jon Jones, annihilating Elisha Ellison with strikes on the prelims of UFC 329 on Saturday.

Steveson's Olympic and collegiate accomplishments immediately place him as the best wrestler in the heavyweight division. Instead of exploiting that against Ellison, the biggest underdog on the card, Steveson used Saturday's fight as a chance to test his striking. Steveson unleashed concussive strikes after a failed takedown attempt early in the fight. Ellison's durability was impressive, surviving several scary moments, but that's about all he accomplished.

Steveson landed 41 strikes at an impressive 71% clip against Ellison, who only mustered 14 connections. With Jones coaching him, Steveson landed less refined versions of Jones' vast striking arsenal. Steveson struck with calf kicks, clinch knees and even a flying knee. Halfway through Round 1, he put Ellison out with a seismic left cross.

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Steveson improved to 4-0 in his UFC debut. When asked about his potential in the division, Steveson told Joe Rogan that "time would tell."

The decorated athlete won gold in the 2020 Summer Olympics. In folkstyle wrestling, Steveson is a two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner, awarded to the United States' best collegiate wrestler, a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, a four-time Big Ten Conference champion and a five-time All-American with the University of Minnesota. Before embarking on his mixed martial arts career, Steveson had brief exploits with the WWE and NFL.

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