The 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery went the way of the Dallas Wings, who won the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in franchise history and the right to draft UConn star Paige Bueckers. The former Naismith Player of the Year is a generational offensive talent, and could get the Wings right back in the mix after a disastrous 2024 season.

There's no debate about the first pick, but what will happen after that? The Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics round out the lottery, while the Golden State Valkyries have entered the mix ahead of their inaugural season.

A lot will change between now and April, but with the lottery in the books and the full draft order set, here's an early look at how the first round might play out with CBS Sports' 2025 WNBA Mock Draft 1.0.

1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers – G, UConn

There's Bueckers and then there's everyone else in this class. The former Naismith Player of the Year has been healthy since the start of last season and has looked tremendous early in this campaign. She's a generational talent, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, where she can score at all three levels and dictate games with her playmaking. There's a reason why Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale reacted to the lottery results by posting "I just fell to my knees. THANK YOU LORD!" on social media.

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Kiki Irafen – F, USC

Tough break for the Sparks, who had a 44.2% chance at winning the lottery, but will have to settle for the No. 2 pick for the second consecutive year. The silver lining is they can select Iriafen, who transferred to USC this season to team up with JuJu Watkins and is the best frontcourt player in the class. Iriafen spent three seasons playing with Cameron Brink at Stanford, and we know they play well together. Between Iriafen, Brink and Rickea Jackson, the Sparks would have an extremely versatile frontcourt.

3. Chicago Sky: Olivia Miles – G, Notre Dame

Miles is shooting the ball well early this season, but she has been poor from behind the arc throughout her career, which is a concern for a Sky team that desperately needs spacing. However, she's so good everywhere else that it's hard to pass on her here, especially when the Sky need a guard. Miles has been at her dynamic best since returning from an ACL tear that cost her all of last season, and her elite playmaking would be a breath of fresh air for Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

4. Washington Mystics: Sonia Citron – G, Notre Dame

The Mystics currently do not have a coach or general manager, so we're doing some real guesswork here, but Citron is a player who can fit in any system or situation. She has good size on the perimeter, can shoot the ball from behind the arc and guards multiple positions. The Mystics need help on the wing and Citron is a very solid all-around player who should be able to help them there immediately.

5. Golden State Valkyries: Dominique Malonga – C, France

The expansion Valkyries do not have any players on their roster yet, and it's unclear what they'll prioritize in the draft. Will they want a big college name who can contribute right away and help put them on the map? Or will they target long-term upside, knowing that this will be a multi-year project? If it's the latter, Malonga could be the pick. The 19-year-old Frenchwoman may not come over to the W right away, but her combination of size and athleticism is rare, and she has tremendous potential, particularly on the defensive end.

6. Washington Mystics (via Atlanta): Ajsa Sivka – F, Slovenia

With two picks in the top-six, the Mystics have the ability to take a bit of a risk here. The 18-year-old Sivka, who hails from Slovenia and currently plays professionally in France, may not be ready for the W for a few years. She is already an elite shooter, though, and has shown some incredible playmaking flashes for a forward at her size. Perhaps no team in the league needs a star as desperately as the Mystics, and Sivka could be one down the line.

7. New York Liberty (via Phoenix): Te-Hina Paopao – G, South Carolina

The reigning champions have jumped to No. 7 thanks to their pick swap with the Mercury. That will allow them to take Paopao, who would almost certainly be off the board by the time their original No. 12 pick comes up. Even if Marine Johannes returns in 2025, the Liberty need a guard for the future with Courtney Vandersloot nearing the end of her career. Paopao is a remarkable shooter who can play on or off the ball, and is experienced enough to help a contender right away.

8. Indiana Fever: Janiah Barker – F, UCLA

It seems unlikely that NaLyssa Smith will be back in Indiana next season, and if that's the case, the Fever will be in need of frontcourt help. It's not easy to find bigs who fit into a Caitlin Clark-oriented system, but Barker could be one. She's extremely athletic, which allows her to run the floor and be versatile defensively, and has shown promise as a floor spacer early in her college career.

9. Seattle Storm: Georgia Amoore – G, Kentucky

Seattle is in turmoil, and there will be some changes before the draft, both on and off the court. Regardless of who's on the roster or coaching the team next season, they could really use some additional playmaking and shooting, which is what Amoore provides. And barring a total overhaul, they'll have enough defensive talent to cover up for Amoore's likely challenges on that side of the ball given her size (5-foot-6).

10. Chicago Sky (via Connecticut): Azzi Fudd – G, UConn

Fudd is incredibly talented, but she's only played 42 games in college and has had extensive knee problems, including multiple torn ACLs. She has not played yet this season, but is expected to return "soon," according to Geno Auriemma. If Fudd looks like her old self when she gets back out there, she could certainly play herself into a higher draft spot. As of now, there's too much risk to take her early in the first round. But if she's still on the board at No. 10, her shooting alone would make her a great pick-up for the Sky.

11. Minnesota Lynx: Aneesah Morrow – F, LSU

Morrow has put up huge numbers throughout her college career at both DePaul and LSU, but there are questions about how her game will translate to the professional level. She stands just 6-foot-1 and has never developed a 3-point shot; so far this season, she hasn't even attempted one. She's a rebounding machine and willing defender, though, and those are the type of players that Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve loves. If Morrow ever develops an outside shot, she could be a steal at No. 11. And even if she doesn't, she could be a successful role player in the Lynx's infrastructure.

12. Phoenix Mercury (via New York): Saniya Rivers – G, NC State

The Mercury were not a good defensive team last season and also struggled to get out in translation for easy baskets, which is one of the reasons their offense was so inconsistent. They could start to solve those problems by drafting Rivers, who is an outrageous athlete and loves to pester opponents all 94 feet. Her poor shooting and finishing at the rim is a real concern, but she could provide a spark to this veteran Mercury team.