Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is back atop CBS Sports' WNBA Rookie Rankings after lifting her team to a victory over the New York Liberty with a triple-double, the first ever for a rookie.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was also a strong candidate for the No. 1 spot, as she also made her way into the WNBA record books. The former LSU star has tallied the most consecutive double-doubles in league history.

Clark and Reese are the overwhelming candidates for Rookie of the Year. However, Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson is another player to watch as one of the most efficient first-year players thus far.

Here are the latest CBS Sports WNBA Rookie Rankings:

1. Caitlin Clark

Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double when the Fever upset the New York Liberty 83-78 on Saturday. Clark's historic achievement happened in the form of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists.

Beating the Liberty is not an easy task, as New York has the best record in the WNBA. Clark became Division I college basketball's all-time leading scorer earlier this year, and now she is impacting the Fever with those same skills. Against the Liberty, Clark scored or assisted on 46 of the Fever's 83 points. It was the fourth consecutive game in which the former Iowa star was responsible for at least half the Fever's points.

2. Angel Reese

Reese registered her 13th consecutive double-double Monday against the Seattle Storm, officially breaking Candace Parker's record across multiple seasons. She tallied 17 points on 53.3% shooting to go along with 14 rebounds, four steals and a block.

Reese is currently leading the WNBA in rebounds with 11.9 per game, one more than Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson. She is also leading her team with 1.5 steals per game, the 12th-best mark in the league.

3. Rickea Jackson

Jackson's playing time increased this past week, and the former Tennessee star took advantage of it by continuing to show how efficient she can be. Jackson has scored in double digits and collected at least five rebounds per contest in her last four games.

Jackson struggled with shooting in 41 minutes against the Aces on Friday, going 5-for-17 from the field, but she still hit three 3-pointers on her way to 14 points in the 98-93 overtime victory. Jackson bounced back from her shooting woes by registering a career-high 22 points on 47% from the field in a loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

4. Kamilla Cardoso

Cardoso knows how to use her 6-foot-7 size to her advantage while also putting in the work. She is constantly on double-double watch as she continues to be the best rebounder on the Sky behind Angel Reese. Her defensive efforts are also paying off as she is in the top 10 in the WNBA in steals per game.

"She's getting the looks. Now it's about finishing," Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said Sunday. "It's about getting the position you want, getting to your spots and finding it. It's about strength and power under the basket, with the way post players are today. Getting to your spot, getting your base, and finishing with power."

5. Aaliyah Edwards

The former UConn forward could do better when it comes to staying out of foul trouble, but she is another player who could be a consistent double-digit scorer as her career progresses. Despite averaging around 23 minutes in 19 games, she is putting up a solid 8.6 points and 6.0 boards per contest.

In her last outing, Edwards scored 10 points while going 4-for-6 from the field, adding two rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes against a tough Minnesota Lynx team.