As the WNBA regular season concludes later this week, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark takes the No. 1 spot in CBS Sports' final Rookie Rankings of 2024. Clark has broken multiple records, and most importantly she has guided the Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese also had a historic season and stays at No. 2. Before suffering a season-ending injury, the former LSU star set the WNBA single-season rebounding record that two-time MVP A'ja Wilson is currently chasing.

Since these are the last Rookie Rankings of the year, we are highlighting some of the first-year players' most eye-popping stats of the entire season. We are also naming a few other players who deserve shout-outs.

Here is a closer look at the final CBS Sports WNBA Rookie Rankings of 2024:

1. Caitlin Clark

Clark has been a lethal offensive weapon since her time at Iowa, where she set the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record. She has translated those skills nicely to the WNBA. Clark is known for her impressive shooting range, but another impactful aspect of her game is her ability to read the defense and come up with creative passes. Here are some of the records she has broken this season:

2. Angel Reese

Reese's rookie season got cut short because of a wrist injury, but she still had a historic 2024 campaign. She has been an elite rebounder since college, but she exceeded expectations in the WNBA. Here are some of her records:

Most consecutive double-doubles by a WNBA player (15)

Most double-doubles by a rookie (27)

WNBA single-season rebounding record

First player in WNBA history to record 300+ rebounds in her first 25 career games.



WNBA single-season offensive rebounds record (172).

Jackson started the season off the bench, but it didn't take long for her to prove herself and earn a spot in the starting lineup. She is one of the most efficient rookies this season, and she is already among the best rookies to ever play for the Sparks. Some highlights of her season include:

Joined Candace Parker as the only Sparks rookie to score 500+ points in a single season.

Became the fourth Sparks rookie to score 400+ points, joining Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie



Joined Chamique Holdsclaw, Elena Delle Donne and Tamika Catchings as the only WNBA rookie small forwards to score 500+ points in their first year



Could become the first WNBA rookie ever with 500+ points on at least 46/35/75 shooting.

A shoulder injury delayed Cardoso's WNBA debut until June, but the former South Carolina star has been one of the highlights of the Sky's season along with Reese. Cardoso made a big jump after the All-Star break, and her future is looking very promising. Here's what she was able to accomplish as a rookie:

Registered five blocks against Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson on Aug. 25, the most ever against the two-time MVP.



Her 46 blocks so far this season are tied with Jonquel Jones for sixth best in the league.

She is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game, 12th best in the league.

Sixth-best field goal percentage in the league (52.1%).

Cardoso and Reese became the first pair of rookie teammates to record double-doubles in multiple games since 1998.

The Liberty are just one win away from the No. 1 seed ahead of the playoffs, and Fiebich has been a crucial part of the journey. While she doesn't average as many minutes as other players on this list, she is a solid two-way player and is even a candidate for Sixth Player of the Year. Fiebich proved extremely valuable when Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had to undergo knee surgery in the middle of the season. Here's a snapshot of Fiebich's season:

Seventh-best plus-minus of any player this season. It is also the highest among all rookies and players coming off the bench.



Registered 17 games with a +/- of +10 or better, tying Maya Moore for most by a rookie.



Shooting 43.4% from 3-point range, sixth best in the league and best among all rookies.

Other rookies worth mentioning...

Edwards is averaging under 22 minutes per game this season, but she has had some impactful games. The former UConn star has great footwork and her defense shows she has potential to be a strong two-way player as her career progresses. On Sept. 11 in an 89-58 win against the Sky, Edwards tallied 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting along with 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks

Brink was a top defender this season, and she could have even been a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year had it not been for her torn ACL. The former Stanford star currently ranks No. 13 in total blocks despite not playing since June 18. She was averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks before she got hurt.

Julie Vanloo, Washington Mystics

Vanloo doesn't always get a lot of playing time and her stats have not been the most consistent this season. However, the 31-year-old rookie showed how strong of a weapon she can be. Earlier this season she passed Ariel Atkins for most 3-pointers by a rookie in franchise history. Her 4.4 assists per game are currently 12th best in the league, and she is 16th in 3-pointers made this season with 70.