The WNBA's push into Canada will take a major step during the 2025 season when the Seattle Storm take on the Atlanta Dream in Vancouver, British Columbia, in the first-ever regular season game played outside of the United States in the league's history. That contest will take place on Aug. 15, the WNBA announced on Monday.

In previous years, the WNBA has held preseason games in Canada in Toronto (2023) and Edmonton (2024).

The game in Vancouver between the Dream and Storm is just a prelude to the 2026 season, when the WNBA will welcome its first international franchise, the Toronto Tempo. The Tempo, which unveiled its name, logo and color scheme earlier this month, will join alongside a yet unnamed Portland franchise as the league's 14th and 15th teams.

"The WNBA Canada Game has been a tremendous opportunity to grow our league's footprint, and we look forward to hosting the first-ever international regular season game with the Seattle Storm's return to Canada to face the Atlanta Dream," commissioner Cathey Engelbert said in a press release. "As we prepare to establish permanent roots in Canada with a Toronto franchise, this game and our year-round engagement efforts are a nod to the incredible momentum around women's basketball in Canada."

The Dream are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, and hired Karl Smesko from Florida Gulf Coast as their new coach. While they have some more work to do this offseason, his analytics-based offensive approach that emphasizes 3-pointers should make the Dream a much more compelling watch next season.

As for the Storm, it remains to be seen who will be wearing the green and gold next season. Jewell Loyd has reportedly requsted a trade after an investigation into the Storm's coaching staff over accusations of harrassment and bullying went nowhere. Furthermore, Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams, Sami Whitcomb and Mercedes Russell are all free agents.