The WNBA's Toronto expansion franchise finally has a name: Tempo. On Thursday, the league officially revealed the identity of the new team, which will be the first franchise outside of the United States and will begin play during the 2026 season.

"Tempo is pace. It's speed. It's a heartbeat. And it's what you feel when you step into the streets of this city, and in the energy of the people who call Canada home," Toronto Tempo president Teresa Resch stated in a press release. "As Canada's WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country."

Earlier this year, the Toronto franchise announced a "Name Your Team" campaign, which solicited ideas from fans across Canada and the world, which received over 10,000 submissions. From there, the organization discussed a number of ideas with a community council, and ultimately landed on "Tempo." The name was chosen in part because it works in both English and French, the country's two official languages.

The logo for the Tempo features a stylized basketball with a "T" in the center and six lines emerging from the left side. Per the team, the six lines represent the five players on the court and the fans. The Tempo will have a maroon and light blue color scheme.

"Tempo reflects what fans can expect from this team - including, of course, the in-game experience at the arena," Resch stated. "The sounds of the court. The beat of the music. The passion of the fans around you and the intensity of the players on the floor. Capturing all that energy, excitement and feeling was crucial as we chose the name for Canada's WNBA team."

The Tempo will play at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Further details regarding franchise operations, a coaching staff and an expansion draft will be announced in the coming months.

Expansion has been a primary focus of the WNBA in recent years. The Golden State Valkyries will join for the 2025 season, and the Tempo and a yet unnamed Portland franchise will arrive in 2026. Those three new teams will push the league to 15 teams -- one short of its record high of 16 from 2000-02.